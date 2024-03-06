Shania Twain's voice begins to crack when she starts talking about her Barbie.

“I’m going to refer to her,” Twain says, looking at her own Barbie doll, dressed in the same outfit the Canadian singer wore in the music video for her hit song “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”

The iconic music video for the empowering anthem premiered 25 years ago in March 1999, and now, as Barbie’s 65th anniversary approaches on March 9, Mattel is honoring Twain and seven other global role models with one-of-a-kind dolls in their likeness.

“This is a more free-spirited Shania, and that is where I’m at right now,” Twain says of her doll. “I’m just feeling more free spirited than ever. I’m very inspired, and I’m letting my imagination run wild and crazy.”

“And I think that’s what Barbie should do anyway for everybody,” she continues. “I’m lucky because I’ve been able to manifest my imagination in real life and Barbie’s captured it.”

Twain, 58, tells TODAY.com she chose to have her Barbie in her “Man! I Feel like a Woman!” outfit because of her experience on her last tour, where she would wear the outfit during the encore and change up her hairstyles every night.

“That was me sharing my classic self with the audience,” Twain says of sticking with the original costume. “But the one that I think captured the classic and the contemporary was this look with the super long, pinky blond hair, which is quite opposite from the original look.”

Twain’s Barbie features her “Man! I Feel like a Woman!” outfit, but as described, has blond hair with bright-pink tones underneath.

In addition to Twain, who represents Canada, Viola Davis (United States), Lila Avilés (Mexico), Enissa Amani (Germany), Helen Mirren (United Kingdom), Maira Gomez (Brazil), Kylie Minogue (Australia) and Nicole Fujita (Japan) will also get dolls of their own in honor of International Women’s Day on March 8 and the 65th anniversary of Barbie the next day.

25 years of 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!'

Almost 25 years to the day after the video for "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" was released, Twain shares what the song meant to her when she wrote it.

“Well, I’ll start by saying that it started with the song, but the song was written as a genuine exclamation to myself — me expressing how great it was starting to feel to be a woman,” Twain says.

Twain says she thinks many of the challenges she's faced in her life have been because she's a woman.

“The more I started to mature into the shape of a female, the more difficult it got,” she says. “The more difficult it became to be taken seriously for my thinking, for my talents, for my skills, for what I had to say or what I wanted to say.”

The singer has been open about her struggles with body image in the music industry and trauma from her past, and has since been rediscovering herself through her artistry and fashion.

“It’s the only skin I have,” she told TODAY's Hoda Kotb in January 2023. “I don’t have a choice. Otherwise, I’m going to hate myself for the rest of my life. So it’s time to start loving myself in my own skin and really embracing that and not be embarrassed or shy of it and this is who I am.”

Twain tells TODAY.com she first started to feel good again in her own skin while writing “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”

“When I wrote ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!,’ that was the beginning of me going, ‘Huh. I am actually enjoying — not rejecting but enjoying — that fashion can make me feel so feminine and feel good about being feminine,” she explains.

She shares that, at the time, she was still somewhat afraid to show her feminine side in her music and her fashion choices due to fears she wouldn’t be taken seriously.

“But ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’ was the end of all of that. That was me saying, ‘OK, this is all of me,’” she says. “This is the woman and it’s the brain and it’s the creator and it’s all of those things. It’s the whole package.”

Shania Twain smiles as she holds a Barbie made in her likeness. Mattel

“And I was really, from that moment, embracing it in my own mind in real time,” she adds.

In recent years, Twain has debuted a multitude of hair colors and styles, including a light pink look on TODAY in January 2023, where she also discussed how posing completely nude for a photo shoot for part of her “Queen of Me” album cover boosted her confidence.

“I’m so glad I did that,” Twain said on TODAY. “Once I flipped that switch and dove into it ... I committed 100%, and I wasn’t thinking about what anybody thought. I didn’t think about who was in the room. This is about me. This is my moment to really embrace myself in vulnerable moments.”

“It had to be vulnerable, where I felt that I was facing a fear of being judged, or being maybe even laughed at, at being embarrassed,” Twain continued. “But it was only empowering. It was really fabulous.”

Vegas residency and Harry Styles (swoon)

Twain is about to embark on the next phase of her career: her “Come on Over” residency in Las Vegas set to begin May 10.

“The residency in Vegas is going to be very, very interactive with the audience. The proximity is really something that I like to take advantage of in Las Vegas because the audience is so close,” she says. “I love the spontaneity of interaction with the audience.”

She promises an exciting show: “It’s going to be all hits. So anyone who comes to the show can count on knowing the music. It’s going to be a show of celebration. I don’t want to give everything away so that there’s some things to look forward to, but it’ll be a very energetic show and it’ll be up close and personal.”

While she doesn’t offer up any details on if she’ll have special guests during the residency, she does dreamily reminisce of taking the stage with Harry Styles during his Coachella set in 2022.

“It was such a big moment — I’m never going to get over that moment either,” Twain says. “It was really, really lovely and beautiful.”

There is one thing Twain says she will definitely be bringing with her to Vegas, though: her own Barbie.

“Oh, my gosh, I am!” she vows.