Shania Twain puts 3 diamond emoji on her Twitter profile. Here’s the special reason why

As any fan of Shania Twain knows, rocket scientists, fancy cars and Brad Pitt just “Don’t Impress (her) Much.”

But diamonds? That’s another story.

The Canadian country-pop star is so impressed with what the rare gems represent to her that she added a trio of diamond emoji to her handle on Twitter — and in a recent interview with InStyle, she revealed the special meaning behind the bling.

Twain’s sixth studio album, “Queen of Me” drops Feb. 3 — a full 28 years after the release of her chart-topping album “The Woman in Me,” which kicked off an unprecedented streak in her career. It was the first of three consecutive records, including “Come on Over” (1997) and “Up!” (2002), that were certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. That means each album sold more that 10 million copies.

It marked a historic honor for any female musician, and it’s one Twain never wants to forget. Thus the three sparkling emoji.

“The diamonds are obviously accolades and they are powerful accolades, because it means that many people love the music and wanted to have the music,” Twain told InStyle.

But if "Queen of Me" doesn't meet that high mark from her past, that's just fine by the 57-year-old singer-songwriter.

“That means a lot to me," she said of the achievements. "But there’s just different ways of gauging it now. And it’s just a number really in the end, isn’t it? I’m not counting, I’m just celebrating. I want to relate to as many people as possible. That’s why I make records.”

It's also why she hopes to keep making them, even though she once wasn't sure if making "Queen of Me" would even be possible.

Twain underwent open-throat surgery in 2018 due to her longtime battle with Lyme disease. During a recent visit to TODAY, she said, "I was definitely ready to maybe never sing again, or sing well again."

She added that she wasn't sure if the procedure she had will continue to allow her to sing, but even if she loses her vocal gift at some point, she vowed not to leave music behind.

“Luckily for me, I do have songwriting. I can go to that,” she said. “That is my creative space. I can lift myself up into any mood that I want. Really, it’s that magical to me.”