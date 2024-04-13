Shakira is going on a world tour starting in November. Here are all the details

Shakira has revealed she's going on a world tour!

The singer made a surprise appearance during night one of Coachella on Friday, April 12 to perform alongside Bizarrap. Fans online were ecstatic to see the Latin superstar on stage performing her song, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” alongside the DJ.

They got even more hyped when Shakira announced that she would be going on the road for her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.”

“So stoked to finally announce that LAS MUJERES YA NO LLORAN WORLD TOUR is happening!” Shakira wrote on her Instagram. “Can’t wait to be back on stage partying and celebrating with my wolfpack! 🐺Dates coming up soon — register for info / pre-sale access now! Auuuuuuuuuuuuuu!”

The announcement comes weeks after the release of her 12th studio album, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.” This is Shakira’s first tour since 2018’s “El Dorado World Tour.”

Find out how you can catch Shakira on tour, below:

When are tickets for Shakira going on sale?

The "She Wolf" singer has yet to announce when tickets will officially go on sale, but in her message on X she did provide a link to her official website, asking fans to "sign up to get information" about her upcoming tour.

In her tweet, she noted that the tour dates were "coming up soon" and to register for information and pre-sale access.

Where is Shakira going on tour?

Shakira hasn't officially announced her 2024 tour dates nor tour stops as yet, but since it's a world tour, it's likely that the signer will hit the same locations as her “El Dorado World Tour” in 2018. During that year, Shakira traveled all the way to Europe, the U.S. and Latin America.

Though she promised that tour dates would be forthcoming, the singer did reveal in an Instagram story on March 13 that she plans to kick off her new tour in November in California at the Acrisure Arena.

"This is it! This is where we're starting my tour in November," she said with a smile outside the arena. "Amazing."

What is Shakira’s most recent album ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ about?

Shakira released her 12th studio album, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” which translates in English to “Women No Longer Cry,” on March 22. The album comes seven years after she released “El Dorado” in 2017.

A mix of pop, reggaeton, regional and rock, Shakira told the Sunday Times that “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” represents “the transformation of pain into creativity, frustration into productivity, anger into passion, vulnerability into resilience.”

“There were so many pieces of my life that crumbled in front of my eyes and I had to rebuild myself in a way, picking up the bones from the floor and putting them all together. And the glue that kept it all together was music,” she said.

The songs included on the album also touch on her public split from former pro-soccer player Gerard Piqué like “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” and “TQG.”

What is the track list for 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran'?