Shakira says latest song was a 'healthy way' to channel emotions after separation from Gerard Piqué

Shakira has been using music as a way to process the emotions of her separation — and hopes more women can, too.

The 46-year-old performer opened up in an interview on “The Tonight Show" March 10 about the "rough year" she had after her break up with Gerard Piqué. Shakira and the soccer star were together for 11 years and share two sons, Milan and Sasha.

Shakira revealed to host Jimmy Fallon that writing her new revenge song “BZRP Music Session #53” was a way to "channel" her feelings.

"The thing with this song is that it has become sort of an anthem for so many women out there," she said. "I've had a very rough year after my separation, and writing this song has been so important to me. It's been a healthy way to channel my emotions."

After Shakira released the song with Bizarrap, which has broken several records and climbed to the top of global charts, she found a sisterhood of women who have experienced similar hardships, she told Fallon.

"I did write the song for me, but also I feel that it was meant to be and probably for so many women out there that needed a forum ... and a voice to represent them," she added.

In the Spanish song, the Colombian singer appears to dig into Piqué, saying that she's too good for the person she used to be with and calling out their new girlfriend.

Here's some of lyrics translated into English:

“A wolf like me isn’t for guys like you/For guys like you/I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you,” she sings, later adding, “You left me with my mother-in-law as my neighbor, the media at my door and in debt with the treasury.”

Last June, Shakira and Piqué confirmed in a statement to TODAY.com that they were separating.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the statement read. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Shakira told Elle in a September interview that the break up has been “really hard to talk about."

“I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all," she said. "It’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.”