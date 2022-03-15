Selena fans, this could be epic.

Abraham Quintanilla, the father of Selena Quintanilla Perez — the queen of Tejano, who remains immensely popular years after her tragic death in 1995 — has announced that a new Selena album is due out, likely next month.

The album will have 13 songs that are new arrangements by A.B. Quintanilla, her brother, Quintanilla said in an interview with Latin Groove News. The songs are part of the Q Productions catalog.

The first song is one Selena recorded when she was 13 years old, but her brother has digitally updated her voice to sound as she did just before her death, Quintanilla said. He said Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister, is helping design the album art.

“Selena has been gone 26 years now. ... What amazes me, and Suzette, my family, A.B., is 26 years later the public still remembers Selena. They haven’t let go of her. They’re waiting for a project like this to come out, and I know it will be well received by the public,” Quintanilla said in the interview.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.