27 years after her death, Selena’s family releases ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’

Selena Quintanilla Pérez’s legacy lives on.

On Friday, the late singer’s estate released a new remixed version of “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti,” (“The Way I Love You”), which is featured on her upcoming posthumous album “Moonchild Mixes.”

“This beautifully captivating remix, ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’, is Selena’s first single from her highly anticipated album, ‘Moonchild Mixes’, releasing Aug. 26th!” the singer’s family wrote on Instagram, along with a snippet of the song.

“Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” was originally released in 1987 as part of Selena y los Dinos’ album “Preciosa.” It was also included in the singer's 2004 posthumous LP “Momentos Intimos.”

The latest version and upcoming “Moonchild Mixes” comes 27 years after Selena’s untimely death. The project, per her family, is described as a 13-track song retrospective on Selena’s career.

Days before its release, Selena’s official Instagram wrote that people would “fall in love with Selena all over again with brand new arrangements beautifully curated for her fans.”

In March, Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, confirmed that new music would be dropping this year.

“Selena has been gone 26 years now. ... What amazes me, and Suzette, my family, A.B., is 26 years later the public still remembers Selena. They haven’t let go of her. They’re waiting for a project like this to come out, and I know it will be well received by the public,” he told Latin Groove News.

At the time, Abraham noted that the songs would include new arrangements by A.B. Quintanilla, Selena’s brother. One of the songs included in the new project is a song that Selena recorded when she was 13 years old, with A.B. digitally updating her voice to sound like she did before her death.

Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, also helped design the album art, according to the publication.

Known as the “Queen of Tejano music,” Selena died at the age of 23 on March 31, 1995. She was fatally shot by Yolanda Saldívar, a former manager of the singer’s Selena Etc. boutiques.

Saldívar, now 61, was sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 30 years. According to Saldívar's inmate page at Mountain View, the prison where she is serving her sentence, she is eligible for parole on March 30, 2025.

The singer's tragic story was captured in the 1997 film “Selena,” which starred Jennifer Lopez in her breakout role.

Celebrating the biopic's 25th anniversary this year, Lopez wrote how much the movie meant to her.

“What a very special day … we’re celebrating 25 years of SELENA! 🌹 Today we celebrate and honor Selena’s legacy and music,” Lopez wrote on her Instagram in March. “This movie means so much to me … Selena and her family mean so much to me, and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her.”

Since her untimely death, Selena continues to be a Latina icon for her music, fashion and how she broke barriers for Mexican Americans. In 2020, Netflix announced “Selena: The Series.” The two-season series starred Christian Serratos.