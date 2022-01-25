Watch Janet Jackson respond to Kelly Clarkson's cover of one of her biggest hits

Count Janet Jackson among the millions of Kelly Clarkson fans.

After Clarkson finished covering Jackson’s song "What Have You Done for Me Lately" on the "Kellyoke" portion of her talk show during Tuesday’s episode, she introduced none other than Jackson herself, who appeared remotely.

Clarkson, who performed Jackson’s “Escapade” on her show in September and previously covered her hits “If” and “Love Will Never Do (Without You),” was very open about how anxious she was belting out one of Jackson’s songs for the music legend.

“I was nervous as hell singing for her,” Clarkson said.

“I’m going to be really honest with you,” she told Jackson. “I’m sweating so much from singing and you can hear it so well. Anyway, you made me so nervous, ma’am, but thank you for letting me sing another one of your songs. I love covering your music.”

There’s no need to be nervous, though, because Jackson thinks the world of her.

“I love the way you cover my music. I think you’re an absolutely wonderful singer and I love to hear it, so thank you,” she said.

After Clarkson covered “Escapade,” Jackson tweeted her appreciation, which moved Clarkson.

“Also, I want to say this, too, because you not only tweeted me after ‘Escapade,’” Clarkson told her. “I died, when I did ‘Escapade,’ but you did something so nice and you sent me flowers and the little message was so sweet and I was having such a hard time, so thank you so much. You have no idea what it meant, so I just wanted to say thank you for that.”