Sarah McLachlan is sitting by the fire with her chocolate Labrador retrievers by her side, getting ready to share some exciting news.

The Grammy winner is headed back on the road — for the first time since 2016 — for “The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour,” TODAY.com can exclusively announce.

“It’s going to be awesome,” she says over the phone of her upcoming 2024, 30-date tour celebrating her third studio album. “I spent my 20s and 30s on the road, so I’m no stranger to it. But I will say, I was a lot younger.”

“The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour" will kick off on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Seattle with back-to-back shows at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery. It will make stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Boston, Nashville, Chicago and many other cities and states, before wrapping on July 6 in Houston.

“It’s like seven weeks long and I’m so excited. It’s such a fun concept to play a record start to finish,” she adds. “I’ve never done that before and ‘Fumbling Towards Ecstasy’ is my favorite records. So super excited about that.”

Joining her on the tour is Feist for all dates across the tour other than Toronto. It will also feature Allison Russell as support.

A moment of absolute freedom and coming into her own

Released on Oct. 22, 1993, “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy,” McLachlan says, signifies a moment in her life when she felt the most free.

“Freedom, emancipation, also like for me, just really coming into my own as an artist, as a human, as a woman, figuring out who I was, and how I want to show up in the world,” she says. “That was me growing up.”

McLachlan calls it her “breakthrough record,” her “personal favorite” and "the easiest record I ever wrote."

“Thinking back on it, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I was actually single for the first time in my adult life. I didn’t have any kids, and I just got to be completely selfish and immerse myself in the music,” she says. “And it just came really quickly and easily — and that’s not often the case. I was grateful for that experience.”

Preparing for the tour brought back those feelings of “unencumbered by any weight of burdens or challenges,” free to make the music she wanted. Recalling struggling with the creation of her second album, “Solace,” because she was trying to please everyone, with “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy,” she just tried to make herself happy.

What fans can expect on ‘The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour’

McLachlan is excited to revisit the record and include a handful of her other major hits. She’s hoping to curate a two-hour show and potentially ask her fans on social media what other songs they would like to hear.

“I’ve got a big catalog to choose from,” she laughs, before sharing what she’s most looking forward to performing live. “I’m really excited to play ‘Ice.’ ... I probably (haven’t) played that for at least 20 years, and that’s a good dark song. I always liked playing those.”

She’s also excited about playing “”Mary” because she says she’s “never played it live, or I think I haven’t for many, many years.” Her biggest challenge, she says, is reimagining those songs, while keeping true to the original, but still making it authentic to herself and where her life is now.

McLachlan says fans can also expect new music, as she's currently working on a new record. However, she notes that there might not be any new singles out from here until her tour kicks off.

“We’re not there yet, but I can guarantee you there’ll be some new songs on the tour,” she teases. “I’m still in the writing stages right now.”

Produced by Live Nation, here are all her tour dates.

Sarah McLachlan's 'The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour' dates

May 25 — Seattle, WA — Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery +

May 26 — Seattle, WA — Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery +

May 28 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

May 30 — Berkeley, CA — Greek Theatre *+

May 31 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl +

Jun 1– Palm Springs, CA — Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs +

Jun 2 — San Diego, CA — The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park +

Jun 4 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre +

Jun 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre +

Jun 7 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

Jun 9 — Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theatre +

Jun 10 — Maryland Heights, MO — Saint Louis Music Park +

Jun 11 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

Jun 13 — Sterling Heights, MI — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill +

Jun 14 — Cincinnati, OH — PNC Pavilion +

Jun 16 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park +

Jun 18 — Lewiston, NY — Artpark Mainstage Theater +

Jun 19 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage ^

Jun 20 — Laval, QC — Place Bell +

Jun 22 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion +

Jun 23 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater +

Jun 24 — New York, NY — Radio City Music Hall +

Jun 26 — Philadelphia, PA — TD Pavilion at the Mann +

Jun 27 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion +

Jun 29 — Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheater +

Jun 30 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park +

Jul 2 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP +

Wed Jul 3 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

Jul 5 — Austin, TX — Moody Amphitheater +

Jul 6 — Houston, TX — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land +

*Non-Live Nation date

+ With Feist

^ With Allison Russell

How to get tickets to Sarah McLachlan's 'The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour'

Tickets will be available starting with Artist and Citi presales (details below) beginning Tuesday, Dec. 12. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, Dec. 15 at 12 p.m. local time at livenation.com.

As the official card of "The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour," Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, Dec. 14 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Those looking to get an extra special seat to the show, listen up! The tour is also offering a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show soundcheck, autographed item, specially designed merch & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.