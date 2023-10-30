There ain't no party like an S Club party — and U.S. fans are about to find out once again.

The year was 1999 and seven British singers — consisting of Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Rachel Steven, Hannah Spearritt and the late Paul Cattermole — were cruising in Miami, enjoying the beach life while performing choreographed moves and singing, “Don’t stop, never give up/Hold your head high and reach the top/Let the world see what you have got,” from their debut single “Bring It All Back.”

If you were a ‘90s kid, S Club (then known as S Club 7) was the catchy and bubbly girl/guy group that not only filled the airwaves but your TV screen with their series “S Club 7 in Miami,” in which they played fictionalized versions of themselves.

“We’ve been going through a lot of old footage recently,” Lee, sitting next to Barrett, Lee, McIntosh, O’Meara and Stevens, tells TODAY.com via Zoom in England. “So that’s brought back loads of fond memories — some that have been forgotten, actually, in the back of my mind somewhere.”

S Club is embarking on the U.S. and Canada leg of their "Good Times" tour in November 2023. Leigh Keily

The five singers are all in their pre-show attire, consisting of casual T-shirts and jeans, before they get glammed up in bright-colored leotards for the ladies and sequins for the guys.

"We've actually been wearing less clothes than we've ever worn, you know, but in a classy way. It's very glam," Barrett says, adding that Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez were their inspiration.

Lounging on velvet dark grey couches backstage ahead of their show, they will take the stage in just hours to perform their biggest hits to screaming fans. The nostalgia runs deep for the group and the early aughts.

Bringing it all back to the stage and their fans

Twenty-five years since they debuted, the five members reunited to celebrate their anniversary milestone with their “S Club: The Good Times Tour.” They’re also honoring their late group member Cattermole, who died of heart-related issues in April at the age 46, less than two months after they announced the reunion tour. Spearritt is not participating.

After releasing their debut album, “S Club,” in October 1999, their show continued to air on Fox Family (now Freeform) for four seasons until 2002. Four albums later, hit singles like “S Club Party,” “Natural” and “Never Had a Dream Come True,” which reached No. 10 on the U.S. Billboard Chart, along with various TV and film projects, they called it quits in 2003. S Club reunited in various capacities over the last two decades, but this was meant to be their full comeback.

“You never really know,” Steven says about reuniting. “We reunited in 2015, and then things bubbled up every now and again. But this being our 25th anniversary, we got an email from (group creator) Simon Fuller, and it’s all about timing, isn’t it? We’re all in that place where we were just really ready to come back ... There’s so much love, and that nostalgia for people I think is really important right now and it was the perfect time.”

A reunion tour was a year in the making — and filled with heartbreak

Planning for the 25th anniversary tour began in November 2022 while the official news was announced in February of this year. At the time, all seven original members were on board and only touring in Europe in October.

On April 7, the group revealed Cattermole’s death in a statement shared on their social media. A month later, the five members shared tearful memories of their “brother” while announcing that Spearritt wasn’t going to be joining the tour. They also renamed it “The Good Times Tour” in tribute to Cattermole, who sang “Good Times” on their third album.

S Club paying tribute to Cattermole during their show. Corinne Cumming 2023

The group shares — and as fans have seen on their social media — that there’s a section of the show that’s dedicated to Cattermole.

“It’s old footage and things like that, which is really emotional and a lot of fans have found it very emotional at the same time,” Lee says. “It’s a celebration of him rather than, it’s not doom and gloom.”

"Paul has been such a massive part in this tour in every single way." Rachel Stevens

Stevens adds that Cattermole has been “such a massive part in this tour in every single way” and that he’s always on their mind.

O’Meara remembers getting “quite emotional” during the opening night of the tour on Oct. 12 in Manchester, England.

“Just before we actually walked out to that crowd, because I think that’s when it suddenly sort of hit all of us, like, ‘Wow, there’s a lot of people out there and they’re still screaming out for S Club,’” she says. “It can get quite overwhelming sometimes, I think we just feel so lucky.”

These are the days we’ll always remember

Aside from reminiscing on their early days and being back on stage, there's a new generation of S Clubers. The ladies are now mothers and are excited for their children to see them on stage.

"I'm really excited because this is gonna be the first time Roman is seeing me on stage with the band and on this scale," Barrett says of her 7-year-old son. "So he's really excited."

Stevens echoes the sentiments when it comes to her two daughters, Amelie, 12, and Minnie, 9. O'Meara is also mother to 15-year-old son Lenny. They brought out their kids to their Oct. 27 show in London.

Earlier this year, S Club released their first song in 20 years titled “These Are The Days” in honor of Cattermole. Pretty soon, fans will get even more new music.

“There will definitely be new music next year. We don’t know what it is yet, but that’s something we’ve all talk about,” Lee teases, with Barrett adding, “And we’ve always done TV stuff. So yeah, maybe a documentary, who knows.”

In the meantime, the singers are excited to come back to the U.S. “and connect with the American fans,” McIntosh says.

There will definitely be good times and maybe a few tears during the show. Corinne Cumming 2023

It's been a year of reflection and taking care of one's mental and physical health, they say. But above all else, they've enjoyed spending the family they've created.

“As a group, I think we now are closer than we’ve ever been. Before, it was our job, it was our life, but after 20 years you realize we’re connected together forever for the rest of our lives,” Lee says.

“There’s only seven people in the world that know what it’s like to be in S Club 7 and we’re the guys. We always had that connection with each other and I think we sort of, now that we’re older, time has passed, we realized that we are this little family.”

Catch S Club's 'The Good Times Tour' in the US and Canada

People can still get tickets to their U.S. and Canada dates. The group’s North American leg of their “Good Times Tour” consists of seven concerts, which kick off Nov. 5 in San Francisco and conclude in Toronto, Canada. Check out the full dates below.