One of the hottest bands of the early 2000s is reuniting to prove that "there ain’t no party like an S Club party."

S Club 7, a British pop band that rose to fame with hits like “Bring It All Back,” “Never Had a Dream Come True” and “S Club Party,” just announced that they're hitting the road next fall for a much-anticipated reunion tour.

Twenty-five years after the band first formed, they stopped by the BBC's "The One Show" on Feb. 13 to share the exciting news.

"We are very excited to say that we are going back out on tour in October," band member Rachel Stevens said. "We’re just so excited to get back out there and sing our hearts out and perform. We're celebrating 25 years, which is just crazy."

When asked what fans can expect from the tour, band member Bradley McIntosh teased a few details.

"Obviously, we’re bringing the nostalgia. Obviously we're bringing the late '90s, early (2000s), so it's a lot of fun. It's very positive, our music, very positive," he said. "And I think in today's times you need a bit of positive, you need a bit of picking up so that's what we're here to do."

The news is likely a dream come true for S Club 7 fans, but there's one caveat: the tour only has European dates. The band will perform 11 shows across the continent, stopping in cities like Liverpool, Dublin, Glasgow, London and Birmingham.

Fans can sign up for the presale on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. GMT and tickets open up to the general public on Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. GMT.

In addition to Stevens and McIntosh, the other five members of S Club 7 — Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee, Jo O’Meara and Hannah Spearritt — are also on board for the reunion.

Fans of the band are naturally psyched for the news and flooded the comments section of the Instagram announcement.

"My 10 year old self is SCREAMING!!!!!" one wrote. Another commented, "Omg!!! My heart!!!! I listen to y’all every day in NYC ♥️♥️♥️ I gotta get out there!!"

Still, they were a bit disappointed to hear that the band doesn't have any North American dates on their tour.

"U.S. American fans crying ourselves to sleep tonight," one said. Another chimed in, writing, "I hope y’all come to America! I got so excited when the news was announced."

S Club 7 initially teased the announcement over the weekend with their very first Instagram post, and many fans were hopeful that they were going back on tour or releasing new music.

"I’m screaming. I’ve been waiting 20 years for this. S Club is about to take over the world of Pop," one wrote.

Per the BBC, this tour marks the first time the band will hit the road together since 2015.

As avid fans will recall, S Club 7 had their own BBC TV series ("Miami 7") and several hit albums. The band went their separate ways in 2003, according to the BBC, but reunited for a charity performance in 2014. In 2015, they released new music and went on tour once again.