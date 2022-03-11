Rosalía says Harry Styles texted a stranger thinking it was her

Rosalía's guest appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday had the whole studio audience laughing over a story involving her, Harry Styles and a text sent to the wrong person.

During the show, the "Chicken Teriyaki" singer revealed that Styles once texted another person thinking that it was her. Rosalía explained that the whole thing happened after she changed her phone number and didn't tell Styles.

Rosalía, who changes her number often so she doesn’t get as many messages and can “focus” on her work, didn’t realize that once you change your number, it can immediately get assigned to someone else.

"I didn't know that happened," she told Fallon. "I thought that when you use a phone number, then that phone number disappears or something."

However, she found out that wasn't the case when Styles messaged her on Instagram and said that her texts were "confusing" along with a screenshot of what he texted the person.

Styles started off by praising Rosalía for her 2020 song, "Dolerme."

"This is so beautiful," he wrote, and the person responded, "I know my darling."

Styles replied, "Love it."

"Love you," the stranger said back, so Styles texted "Love you toooooooo."

The person then gave up the jig and said, "Haha sorry. You're wrong. I don't know who you are."

"I'm confused," Styles wrote back.

"The number belongs to someone before," the stranger explained. "But now it's my number. So don't bother me anymore. Good night. Thanks."

Rosalía shares a funny story on the Jimmy Fallon Show about Harry Styles texting another phone number thinking that it was hers. The Tonight Show

After Rosalía read the last message out, Fallon got up and started laughing as he walked across the set. Rosalía couldn't help but crack up, too, and the whole studio audience erupted in laughter.

Rosalía said she could only imagine how that person might feel if they watched the show and realized they said "don't bother me anymore" to Harry Styles.