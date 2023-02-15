Romeo Santos announces US tour, welcomes 4th child

Romeo Santos shared some exciting news for his Romeistas on Valentine’s Day.

The singer, known as “The King of Bachata,” announced his four-city summer stadium tour in the U.S. But that wasn’t the only news Santos shared. He also revealed that he welcomed his fourth child.

“'Formula, Vol. 3’ was released Sept. 1. A special day, the day my first son was born,” Santos says in Spanish in an Instagram video he shared on Feb. 14. “In the album’s intro you can hear Alex Damian, Valentino and Solano. Surprisingly, nobody noticed in the background a subliminal message: the heartbeat of the new member of the Santos dynasty.”

“I present my fourth prince, Milano,” Santos continued, walking to his newborn’s crib and picking him up.

Santos revealed in January that he and his girlfriend were expecting a child together in his NSFW music video for “Solo Conmigo.”

The singer, meanwhile, concluded his Instagram video by saying, “Also, see you soon in the U.S.” and sharing the dates of his upcoming tour.

See the four-city tour dates below:

June 3 — SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

June 9 — Citi Field (Flushing, New York)

June 16 — LoanDepot Park (Miami, Florida)

June 24 — Minute Maid Park (Houston, Texas)

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. local time, with general tickets going on sale on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 am local time.

Romeo Santos Formula Vol. 3 tour dates. Romeo Santos

Santos previously announced his tour, “Formula Vol. 3 — The Tour” in Europe and South America for 2023. He will be making stops in Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Chile, El Salvador, Guatemala, Spain, Honduras and more.

Back in July, the “Ella and Yo” singer performed on TODAY and shared his plans to release his album on his son's birthday.

When asked the artists he would like to collaborate with, he said he liked to keep the “surprise factor” on who he’s working with. “It’s a long list.”

Santos would go on to feature Rosalía, Justin Timberlake, Christian Nodal and more artists on his album.