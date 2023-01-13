Rihanna hypes up her upcoming Super Bowl halftime show in iconic sneak peek 

Rihanna has kicked off the hype about her performing at the Super Bowl.

The nine-time Grammy winner posted a video teasing her upcoming halftime performance at the NFL’s title game.

The clip features the singer emerges from shadows while voiceovers from various people point out how long it has been since she has performed and put out new music. As it builds to a crescendo, RiRi holds her right index finger to her mouth and says, “Shhh,” while a clip her song “Needed Me” plays.

In September, Rihanna, 34, seemingly confirmed that she would play the halftime show in an Instagram post, although she did not provide any specific information. The NFL on Fox Instagram page did, however, say the superstar would perform with a very clear message reading, “Rihanna to headline Super Bowl LVII halftime show.”

The NFL partners with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation record label on the halftime show, and the rapper previously celebrated the news in a press release.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn," Jay-Z said. "A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment."

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Rihanna has been out of the spotlight in recent months, and she welcomed a baby with A$AP Rocky in May 2022. She did, however, release a ballad called “Lift Me Up” in October for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which marked her first original song as a solo artist in six years.