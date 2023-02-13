Every song in Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime show setlist

Rihanna took to the stage at Super Bowl 57, finally answering the question: What songs would she perform?

During a press conference with Apple on Feb. 9, Rihanna said that narrowing down the setlist was the “hardest part” of the preparation process (though getting physically ready was difficult, too).

Rihanna said she put together 39 versions of the setlist before settling on what we saw during the halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 12. The final product was both nostalgic and forward-thinking, with songs spanning her entire career, fitting for such an anticipated concert.

She took the stage in an all red ensemble surrounded by futuristic dancers all in white. Below, find out the 12 songs Rihanna sang during her first concert since the 2018 Grammys.

Every song in Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl setlist