Rihanna is stepping down as CEO of her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty in order to focus on her role as executive chair of the company.

While Rihanna will maintain her role as "brand visionary," Hillary Super will take over the top position effective June 26.

Rihanna is stepping down as CEO of Savage X Fenty. VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images

Rihanna called Super a "strong leader" in a statement to TODAY.com.

"It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years," the "Rude Boy" singer said in the statement. "This is just the beginning for us and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer."

"I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO, she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level," the statement continued.

Super has previously worked with Gap, Old Navy, American Eagle and Guess, and most recently was global CEO of Anthropologie Group, according to an announcement from Savage X Fenty.

Savage X Fenty was founded by Rihanna in 2018. Last January, it opened its first brick-and-mortar retail stores, now operating at 7 locations, including in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Las Vegas.

The brand has featured several high profile celebrity guests at its fashion shows over the years, including Demi Moore, Bella Hadid and Johnny Depp, a cameo that sparked backlash.

The leadership change at Rihanna's company comes amid her pregnancy with her second child. In February, during her show-stopping halftime performance at the 2023 Super Bowl, Rihanna rubbed her stomach and showed off a baby bump, later confirming to NBC News that she is expecting.

Rihanna and her longtime partner A$AP Rocky also share a son, who turned 1 in May. After keeping his name private after his birth, Rocky revealed that his son is called RZA in a sweet tribute for the baby's birthday.