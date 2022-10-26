See how many 'Midnights' references are made in this traffic report

"Bejeweled," "Anti-Hero" and "High Infidelity" are just a few of the song titles from Taylor Swift's "Midnights" album that a local reporter managed to name drop in a recent traffic report.

The reporter, Sheila Watko, covers traffic for NBC Philadelphia. She used her two-minute time slot to mention as many "Midnights" songs as possible. A clip of it went viral on Twitter over the weekend, where one user called her their "biggest idol."

A clip of Watko’s report has more than 65,000 likes and nearly 10,000 retweets. Watko gave a similar report in early August, following the release of Beyoncé’s “Renaissance,” where she referenced 15 of the album’s songs while talking traffic.

This time around, Watko outdid herself, referencing 19 of the 20 songs on Swift's extended album.

"Let's start down the shore. Right now there’s no ‘Snow on the Beach,’ also no traffic on the Garden State Parkway. So that’s the good news," Watko began. "Unfortunately, I do also have to bring you the bad news, that’s kind of ‘The Great War’ of working in the traffic center — I’m the traffic ‘Anti-Hero.’”

Watko then shared news of some delays in local areas. Still, she cautioned viewers to leave early and slipped in a fourth song.

"Make sure you give yourself a little extra time. You don't want to be thinking, 'Oh, 'Would've, Could've, Should've' left a little earlier and avoided getting stuck in this back up,'" she said.

Watko said that despite that traffic, some local streets will be easy to travel along, in three more "Midnights" references.

"This is not a 'Glitch,' Lucy," Matko said, referring to her coworker and morning news anchor Lucy Bustamante. "Looking great out there. 'Sweet Nothing' in both directions. This is our 'Karma' for dealing with that earlier construction on 95."

Watko then talked more generally about traffic in the city and name-dropped nine more songs ("Bejeweled," "High Infidelity," "Hits Different," "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," "Maroon," "Labyrinth," "You're On Your Own Kid," "Dear Reader," and "Vigilante Sh**") to help make her points.

Watko closed her report with three last song references to "Question...?," "Lavender Haze" and "Mastermind."

"Now, Lucy, there's no "Question...?" that it's red October," Watko said. "However, I am in a 'Lavender Haze' today because (of) the 'Mastermind' Taylor Swift — she released 'Midnights.'"

The only track that Watko did not reference is "Midnight Rain." But before she started, Marvin Gomez, the meteorologist, mentioned it in his toss to her.

"Let's enjoy the dry air, which gave us no "Midnight Rain. And also, Shelia, that means roads are dry right now."

The video quickly went viral, with fans celebrating Watko's clever references.

"This girl slays," wrote one Twitter user, in part.

"Fastest two minutes, swiftie edition," another wrote.

"I love her," a third person replied.

Another dubbed Watko "the weather woman we needed."