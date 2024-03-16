Reba McEntire is calling out a fake news story about her and Taylor Swift.

On March 16, she shared a post from the Instagram account America Loves Liberty that reportedly claimed McEntire was "disappointed" at how Swift was acting during the 2024 Super Bowl when McEntire sang the national anthem.

In the post that misspelled McEntire's last name, it said, “Reba McIntire talks about how disappointed she was to look up at the big screen while performing The National Anthem, only to see Taylor Swift laughing and drinking and making a mockery of the event."

The article then shared some fake quotes from McEntire that said, "I let her have it afterward. She’s an entitled little brat.”

However, McEntire brought this to her fans' attention to let them know that she never said anything of the sort.

The country icon captioned the post, "Please don’t believe everything you see on the Internet. I did not say this. Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry."

One fan commented, "Auntie Reba is non problematic. Leave her alone."

Another said, "They spelled your name McIntire. So made up story AND a lazy proofreader! 😂."

A third wrote, "SET EM STRAIGHT, RED👏👏👏."

Ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, McEntire told TODAY.com that she hoped Swift would be in attendance for the big event on Feb. 11.

Some fans were concerned whether the "Cruel Summer" singer would make it or not since she was scheduled to perform in Tokyo for her Eras tour just one day prior. However, Swift made it just in time to see her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, take on the San Francisco 49ers with his team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

At the end of the night, the Chiefs proved to be the victor and Swift and her beau ended up celebrating by going to a party together.

In an October 2023 interview with TODAY.com, McEntire shared her thoughts about Swift's relationship with Kelce and playfully said she's upset with Swift.

“Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at her because I had a crush on him,” McEntire said.

“Now I can’t have a crush anymore because he’s dating her," she added. “I was so devastated."

McEntire has long been a supporter and fan of Swift's. In a December 2023 interview with NBC's TikTok, McEntire revealed she'd known Swift would be a star since the 2007 Country Music Academy Awards. That fateful night, McEntire saw Swift perform her song "Tim McGraw" in front of Tim McGraw.

McEntire said McGraw and his wife, fellow country star Faith Hill, had been seated in the front row for the performance.

"She (Swift) walked down the steps looking right at Tim McGraw singing, and I’m like 'This girl’s gonna be a huge star,'" McEntire said. "Number one: to walk, sing, walk downstairs at your icon that you’re really wanting to sing to and impress without a flaw. I mean, I was impressed."