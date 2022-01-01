Miranda Lambert records catchy new country anthem for ‘Queer Eye’ season 6

“Queer Eye” is back for its sixth season on Netflix and this time, with a brand new anthem.

Fans already know and love Betty Who’s take on the original series’ theme song “All Things,” and now they’re treated with another hit by another beloved female star.

Miranda Lambert, a Texas native, churned out a sweet country tune for the new season of the hit show, which was filmed in none other than the Lone Star State. The Grammy-winning artist wrote and recorded the song “Y’all Means All” specifically for the Netflix hit, which returned to the streaming platform on Friday, Dec. 31 for a new season.

“’Y’all Means All’ is out now! I was asked to write a song for @queereye and thought it was such a cool idea because I love the show,” Lambert wrote on Instagram Friday. “My little brother @lukelambert sent me a few titles and ‘Y’all Means All’ was one of them. I wrote the song with my friends @lukedick and @shanemcanally. I’m proud to be part of this amazing show that does so much good.”

Lambert’s catchy tune plays like a sweet and fun ode to her home state, but it also preaches the importance of inclusivity within the message of the lyrics. Fans can catch a glimpse of the song during the end credits of the season's third episode titled “No More Bull.”

Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France in episode 602 of "Queer Eye." Ilana Panich-Linsman / Netflix

"Being a gay guy from the country and loving country music, it’s nice to know that there’s someone trying to mix two worlds into one to bring people together," one fan commented on YouTube. "Good job Miranda."

Another person wrote, "Everything about this is perfection. Her love, her support, her music and her heart is all we need in this world. She is killing it! Y'all really does mean all!"

The “Queer Eye” theme song also got its own makeover this season. At the top of the first episode, the theme song is swapped out for a countrified version of the 2003 hit.

The tune is accompanied by clips of the Fab Five, which includes Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Bobby Berk, as they partake in some good old-fashioned southern activities. Each don a a pair of cowboy boots throughout the clips as they attempt a group line dance and pose next to structures that look straight out of a Western film.

With the sixth season of “Queer Eye” debuting on the final day of 2021, fans were treated with a dose of self-love and positivity to end the year, or start a new year with a fresh perspective. The Fab Five have previous filmed in the areas surrounding Atlanta and Kansas City, a four-episode special series in Tokyo, as well as a season in Philadelphia, which premiered in the summer of 2020.

This time around, the Fab Five took on Texas to find their ten new heroes to celebrate and treat to a transformation of the mind, body, spirit — and home! This season introduces a whole new group of locals, including a transgender powerlifter, rancher, restaurant owner and healthcare professional. In addition to their usual makeover, the group tackle the emotional ramifications the pandemic has had on everyone, including this season’s heroes.

After the last couple of years everyone has had, this season of "Queer Eye" is bound to be special.

On Instagram, France referred to the sixth season as his personal favorite season based in the United States. Berk also teased in the season’s official trailer that one of the show’s best moments occurs during the season, saying in one clip, “This is by far the biggest thing we have ever done on ‘Queer Eye.’”