Post Malone takes scary fall during St. Louis show, heroically returns to finish set

Post Malone took a major tumble onstage in St. Louis this weekend.

The "Better Now" singer was seen touching the crowd's hands at Enterprise Center on Saturday, Sept. 17 when he suddenly tripped through a hole and dropped to the ground. Malone appeared to be screaming in pain when medics rushed over to help.

The 27-year-old reportedly returned to the stage to finish his set for his "Twelve Carat" tour and apologized to fans, according to Instagram's @thetalkofshame. Audience members said someone handed him a beer, he took a swig and continued performing, she noted in a post.

The rapper also apologized to fans in a video update shared to Twitter on Sunday, in which he said he "just got back from the hospital and everything’s good."

"They gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kickin’ a-- on the tour." he continued. "I just wanted to apologize to everyone in St. Louis and I want to say thank you guys so much for coming to the show. And next time I’m around this way, we’re gonna do a two-hour show for you so we can make up for the couple missed songs that we missed."

During the acoustic part of the show, the guitar and guitar stand go down into the stage, creating a hole, which is where Malone said that he “busted his a--.”

He ended his message by continuing to thank his fans and followers for their support "even though he got his a-- kicked by himself."

The tour is scheduled to continue Sunday night in Columbus, Ohio. As of Sunday evening, Malone nor his team has shared any update about whether or not his health will impact future performances. Shows are set to run through Feb. 12, 2023.

Malone made headlines earlier this summer for his engagement and birth of his daughter. On "The Howard Stern Show" in June, he referred to his "baby girl," to which the comedian asked if the singer was now a father.

“What baby girl? Are you referring to your girlfriend, or you have a baby?” Stern asked.

“That’s been on the QT though,” he added. “We didn’t know you had a daughter, right? You keep all that quiet.”

Malone replied with a laugh, saying, "Yeah, I want to let her make her own decisions. That’s it.”

When asked if his girlfriend had since become his wife, Malone responded saying she's now his fiancée, although he did not reveal her identity.