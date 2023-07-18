Police execute search warrant in Tupac Shakur homicide investigation

Las Vegas police served a search warrant this week in connection to the more than quarter-century-old unsolved slaying of rap icon Tupac Shakur, authorities said Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department issued a statement, confirming that a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada, on Monday as “part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation.”

“We will have no further comment at this time,” the statement concluded.

Shakur died on Sept. 13, 1996, following a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

While he’s been gone for more than 25 years, the rapper is arguably as famous and relevant now as he was at the time of his death.

“Tupac knew deep down that he was always meant for something great,” his sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, said last month at a ceremony adding her late brother’s star to The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“And as his little sister, I had the privilege to watch that greatness unfold.”

The Oakland native’s slaying came six months before the fatal shooting of Brooklyn rapper Notorious B.I.G. in Los Angeles. That 1997 slaying, like Tupac’s murder, has also gone unsolved for all these years.

