Pink says she’s looked up to Gwen Stefani like a ‘big sister,’ and Gwen reciprocates the love

Pink and Gwen Stefani can't help but shower each other with love after sharing the stage together at Hyde Park in London.

Pink, 43, posted a photo June 26 on Instagram that showed her laughing backstage with Stefani, who performed as the “What About Us” singer's opening act during the June 24 and June 25 dates of her “Summer Carnival 2023” tour.

In her caption, Pink gushed about her respect for the “Hollaback Girl” singer, 53, likening her to a sweet “big sister.”

Pink and Gwen Stefani, seen here in 2019, gushed about their admiration for each other after sharing the stage in London. Christopher Polk / E!

"I have known you for a long time and I have looked up to you like a big sister. You’re the coolest, kindest, and you always have the most swag in the room," Pink began.

She continued, "Thank you for spending your weekend with me. We have so much more to cover. I’m gonna call you tomorrow lol. I love you."

Stefani responded in the comments of Pink's post to let her longtime pal know the feeling was mutual.

"I love YOU!" wrote the No Doubt singer. "Thank u for allowing me to share the stage with u this weekend. U are such a rockstar, u speak the truth and i am constantly inspired by u!!! cheers to many more moments like this."

The "Cool" singer also posted a video montage showing special moments from her and Pink's weekend in London, setting it to Pink's hit "So What."

"@pink u are such a superhero — thank u for allowing me to share the stage with u!!! i love u gx," she wrote in her caption.

The friendship between the two Grammy winners dates back many years. In 2012, they hit the stage together to perform No Doubt's 1995 hit “Just a Girl" at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Gwen Stefani, left, and Pink teamed up to perform the No Doubt hit "Just A Girl" at the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

In 2018, the two powerhouse singers reunited to perform the song again during Pink’s “Beautiful Trauma” tour stop at the then-Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Pink and Stefani can be seen belting out the punky song's chorus in a short clip the venue shared at the time. After their duet, the pair hug before Stefani zips offstage.

"I love you, Gwen," Pink calls after her as the crowd screams.

“It just doesn’t get better than that. She’s my spirit animal,” Pink adds.

Shortly after the concert, the "Please Don't Leave Me" singer posted a pic from the pair's performance on Instagram to express her admiration for Stefani.

“Y’all don’t even understand how much love I have for this chick, this rocker, this mama, this entrepreneur, this total OG badass that is @gwenstefani. There really aren’t any comparisons as far as I’m concerned. Tonight was fun. Thanks friend," she wrote.

Stefani responded at the time by sharing two videos from the pair's duet in her Instagram stories.

“Thank you Pink for having me. I love you. That was awesome,” she gushed.