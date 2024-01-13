Paula Abdul thoroughly enjoyed Ariana Grande's new music video to her latest hit single, "Yes, And?"

After the visual was released on Jan. 12, Abdul took to Instagram to say how much she appreciated Grande for referencing her 1989 “Cold Hearted” music video.

The former "American Idol" judge highlighted the similarities in her post, sharing a clip that showed a split screen of the two music videos. In both videos, Abdul and Grande are seen dancing in a room full of dancers. For Grande, the dancers appeared to be a nod to her "critics," and for Abdul, the dancers represented judgemental record label executives. It's also worth noting that both pop stars are wearing a papillon hat and dancing to Bob Fosse-inspired choreography.

In light of the similarities, Abdul wrote, "WOW! Waking up to see @arianagrande pay homage to 'Cold Hearted' in her new music video 'yes, and?' was EVERYTHING!!! What an honor! What was your favorite part of the video? I love you, Ari!!! 💋💋💋 XoP."

Grande, who appreciated the comment, responded back, "I love you too, sweetest queen ! 🥺🥹 thank you for your brilliance and for inspiring me (and so many people) endlessly !"

Grande's new track, "Yes, And?," marks the first solo music the singer has dropped in three years. Her last solo album, “Positions,” was released in 2020.

In the song, she appears to hit back at commenters who had a lot to say about her personal life over the years.

In 2023, Grande received backlash for dating her “Wicked” costar Ethan Slater, which came after she and her now ex-husband Dalton Gomez announced their separation.

Grande also experienced quite a bit of public scrutiny when people started to notice her slimmer-than-usual figure.

In “Yes, And?,” Grande seemingly offers a response to all her critics, singing, “My face is sitting, I don’t need no disguise (I don’t need no disguise) / Don’t comment on my body, do not reply / Your business is yours and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose ! I ride? / Why?”