Paris Hilton is pretty in pink as she celebrates friend Britney Spears’ duet with Elton John

Paris Hilton loves Britney Spears and Elton John's new song!

Shortly after the pair released "Hold Me Closer" on Friday, Aug. 26, Hilton shared a video of herself dancing next to and on top of a bubblegum pink car. In the video, the star, 41, wore a matching tracksuit and oversized glasses, combining Barbiecore and early '00s vibes for a perfect pink look.

"The Queen is officially back!👑🧚‍♀️💖✨," Hilton wrote in part. "'Hold Me Closer' is out now and I will be playing it on repeat until further notice!😍 So proud of you sis."

"Hold Me Closer" is the first single that Spears has released since she was released from her conservatorship in 2021. The song is a reimagined version of John’s 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer."

While speaking to the Guardian on Thursday, John revealed what it was like to work with Spears shortly after she ended her 13-year conservatorship.

“She’s been away so long — there’s a lot of fear there because she’s been betrayed so many times and she hasn’t really been in the public eye officially for so long,” he said. “We’ve been holding her hand through the whole process, reassuring her that everything’s gonna be alright."

Britney Spears (L) and Sir Elton John attend the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2013. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

“I’m so excited to be able to do it with her because if it is a big hit, and I think it may be, it will give her so much more confidence than she’s got already and she will realize that people actually love her and care for her and want her to be happy. That’s all anybody in their right mind would want after she went through such a traumatic time," John continued.

After the song was released, Spears shared a clip of herself celebrating in a red bikini.

"BEST DAY EVER !!!" she captioned the clip on Twitter.

Spears also raved about the song's release in another clip.

"Hello, Sir Elton John," the pop icon said in a mock British accent. "We are like No. 1 in 40 countries. Holy s---! I’m in the tub right now and I’m about to go have the best day ever and I hope you’re well."

John replied, "Hey Britney!! Thank you for this message. You’ve made my day!! Hope everyone has the best day dancing to our song! #HoldMeCloser."

