Paramore's Hayley Williams and Taylor York confirm they're dating

Hayley Williams and Taylor York are officially an item!

The frontwoman and guitarist from the rock band Paramore confirmed they are dating in a recent interview with The Guardian (though they declined to comment further).

Williams, 33, and York, 32, did not share any further details about their relationship. They have been bandmates since 2007, when York joined the group, which also includes drummer Zac Farro.

Taylor York (left), Hayley Williams and Zac Farro of Paramore in New York in 2018. Robin Marchant / Getty Images

Rumors of their romance have been circulating for a while. Some fans thought they might be more than friends after the release of “Crystal Clear,” the last track on Williams’ 2020 solo album, “Petals for Armor.”

The song, which Williams told Pitchfork in 2020 is about “falling in love,” has a sweet backstory involving York.

The guitarist apparently surprised Williams by layering vocals sung by her grandfather over the last few seconds on the track.

“my Grandat is a crooner,” Williams wrote on Instagram at the time. “i grew up hearing him play his love songs, written for my Granny, who he’s been with since he was 12 years old. my favorite was one he never recorded called ‘Friends or Lovers.’ it is one of the most meaningful songs in my whole life.

“one day, i walked into the studio where Taylor was working on a love song of my own (‘Crystal Clear’), he pressed play and i heard my Grandat’s voice, singing his song over mine,” she continued. “i have yet to get over the sweetness of that full circle moment in my life. it is a moment that will forever stay with me and will live on through whoever listens.”

When the news of their romance was finally confirmed, fans on Twitter did not hold back.

“HAYLEY WILLIAMS AND TAYLOR YORK ARE DATING I’m going to cry,” one person tweeted.

“Me listening to Crystal Clear now knowing Hayley Williams and Taylor York are together,” another fan tweeted.

“hayley williams and taylor york dating feels like a fever dream,” another person wrote, with another fan tweeting, “be the taylor york to my hayley williams.”

After a few years away from the spotlight, Paramore’s new album, “This Is Why,” is coming out in February — and no doubt superfans will be combing the lyrics of each song for references to Williams and York’s relationship.

Best wishes to the happy couple!