Paramore invites fan with disability to rock out onstage: ‘It felt like a dream’

Macayla Smith, a 23-year-old sound engineer, will never forget the amazing experience she had when Hayley Williams, the frontwoman of Smith’s favorite band, Paramore, asked Smith to join her onstage at Paramore's Atlanta concert to rock out with them.

"It was unbelievable," Smith told TODAY.

Smith, who was born with cerebral palsy, a group of disorders that affect a person's mobility, posture and balance, said that she will never forget her experience at the Tabernacle, even though she had a hard time getting to the concert.

Smith and her mom, who has gone to multiple Paramore concerts with her daughter, drove 10 hours from their hometown in Hampton, Virginia, to Atlanta to see the band perform.

After arriving at 1 a.m, they waited for eight hours in the "freezing rain," with Smith's best friend, who later joined them for the show, to get their tickets.

“It was insane,” Smith said of the wait.

But even though it seemed like a lot, the trio was glad that they waited for so long in the rain because they ended up getting a really good spot close to the stage.

"I truly did just want to be as close to Paramore as possible," Smith said.

Once the concert got started, Smith could barely contain her joy. She noted that Williams caught her dancing a few times in the crowd and singing the band's songs back to her. So it was only natural when Williams chose Smith as one of the three lucky fans to join her onstage.

"When she pointed to me, my soul left my body," Smith laughed, "like, I literally fell backward."

In videos that were uploaded to Smith's Instagram account, you can see Smith jamming out with Williams to Paramore's 2007 hit song "Misery Business."

While wearing an all-black outfit with fishnet tights, Smith is seen bobbing her head from left to right while she sings one lyric at a time.

"I was freaking out," Smith said of the moment.

"Literally, it didn't feel real. It felt like a dream," she added. "It was so insane."

When Smith posted a photo of herself onstage with Paramore, the band's drummer Brian Robert Jones commented on the pic and said, "you crushed it!"

Smith later raved about his response on her Instagram stories and wrote, "AHHH BRIAN FROM PARAMORE COMMENTED ON MY POST! ! ! !" with multiple emojis.

@dreamwithoutreason via Instagram

While recalling her moment on stage, Smith said that she had to tell Williams how much she appreciated all that she had done for her.

"When you meet your heroes, you always think about what you would say to them. But in the moment, all I could say was, 'Thank you so much.' In my mind, it meant, thank you so much for this band and thank you so much for your art."

Smith noted that Paramore means the world to her and they got her through some very tough times in her life.

After discovering them at 11 years old, Smith said that she became a fan once she heard their rebellious lyrics. At the time, Smith had to spend months in the hospital after getting surgery, and it seemed like Paramore was the only band that understood what she was going through.

"I had all this angst and Paramore spoke to that in their songs," she said.

To commemorate her time onstage, Smith said that she still has the wristband she got at the concert, along with the precious memories she has of herself singing with Paramore.