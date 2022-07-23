Ozzy Osbourne can't wait for daughter Kelly Osbourne's baby to arrive!

During a Friday, July 22 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Osbourne revealed that Kelly is six months along in her pregnancy and that he plans to get his grandchild a heartfelt gift when they arrive.

“The first thing that I’m gonna buy is a microphone,” Osbourne, 73, said.

The "Black Sabbath" frontman also said that Kelly is "big and she’s beautiful and I love it."

Osbourne shares Kelly, 37, Aimee, 38, and Jack, 36, with his wife, Sharon Osbourne. However, the "Paranoid" singer is also a father to his older kids, Jessica, Elliot, 56, and Louis, 47, whom he shares with his first wife, Thelma Riley.

In May, Kelly revealed that she was pregnant when she shared two photos of herself holding a picture of her baby's sonogram on Instagram.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why…” Kelly captioned the post. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

In February, Kelly revealed that she was dating Slipknot's Sid Wilson. The TV personality shared a photo of them kissing and captioned it, "After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson. 💜."

Kelly has wanted kids for quite some time now. During an April 2021 appearance on “Red Table Talk," she said that she's been wanting to start a family, but her struggles with substance abuse have held her back.

“I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn’t in the cards for me,” she said at the time. “I would have been no kind of mother at all. Because I was that crazy addict that was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’ll stop doing drugs when I get pregnant because I have to.’ Like, that’s insane that I would ever even think that.”