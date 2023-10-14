The release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)" is still two weeks away, but fans can now hear a re-recorded snippet of one of the album's most beloved tracks.

Taylor Swift's re-recorded rendition of "Out of the Woods" can be heard in a new trailer for "Migration," an upcoming animated film.

In the 60-second snippet, fans can hear Swift's new take on the chorus and listen to her belt the song's bridge.

"Out of the Woods," written and produced by Swift and longtime friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff, was originally released in 2014 as a single from "1989."

The full version of the re-recorded song drops Oct. 27, along with the rest of "1989 (Taylor's Version)."

The song fits with the film's premise, which follows a family of ducks quite literally leaving their woodland pond home and migrating south to Jamaica for a family vacation.

The movie features an ensemble voice cast of Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key and more. "Migration" will be released in the U.S. on Dec. 22.

The new trailer played in theaters before some showings of Swift's "Eras Tour" concert film, which premiered in Los Angeles Oct. 11.

Swift often lends her re-recorded tracks to trailers or shows before the songs are released. Currently, fans have heard glimpses of two songs from the yet-to-be announced re-recording of "Reputation," Swift's sixth studio album.

The new version of "Look What You Made Me Do" was heard in the trailer for Prime Video's "Wilderness" and "Delicate (Taylor's Version)" was featured in Season Two of "The Summer I Turned Pretty." Neither song is available to listen to in full via download or streaming services.

Swift is known for sending her fans on gamified hunts for clues towards her next move, and the closing track of her 10th studio album, "Midnights," was fittingly named "Mastermind."

Ahead of the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)," some fans were led to a blue vault full of word puzzles after searching "Taylor Swift" on Google – a program that eventually crashed. Solving these puzzles led to the release of the titles of the five "from the vault" tracks featured on the upcoming re-recording.

Swifties are often searching for the minute differences in sound and tone that differentiate original tracks with their "Taylor's Version" counterpart.

Swift kicked off the re-recording of her first six albums with the release of "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" in 2021. The re-recordings represent Swift's effort to own her music and stems from the sale of her original masters to Scooter Braun, a controversial music executive, back in 2019.