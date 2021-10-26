See Orlando Bloom’s photo tribute for Katy Perry’s birthday

Katy Perry turned 37 on Monday and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, treated her to a special celebration.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise star, 44, posted a photo of himself leaning in toward Perry as she gazes at a dinner plate filled with sweet birthday treats and a solitary birthday candle.

In the cozy pic, the "American Idol" judge wears a shiny silver tiara.

"We do life we do love and it’s fun. I’ll celebrate you today and everyday. I love you," Bloom gushed in the photo's caption.

The couple, who got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Daisy Dove, in August 2020. (Bloom also shares a son named Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.)

Perry shared her own heartfelt tribute in honor of Bloom's birthday in January.

"Happiest 44th to my love, brilliant father of my Dove & a shimmering mirror that sees and reflects to me what I can’t yet see..." the "Roar" singer wrote on Instagram next to a gallery filled with candid pics of the couple.

She also thanked her groom-to-be for always "going back down to the mat with me and never tapping out."

"So glad my moon found its (sic) sun, love you whole world doe," she added.

Perry recently told “Entertainment Tonight” that little Daisy Dove is now talking — and she's already "fascinated with cats" just like her mom.

"She is talking, but she thinks everything is a cat. ... When a person will walk in she will say, 'Hi, gato!'" Perry said, using the Spanish word for "cat."

The singer, who once named her own pet feline Kitty Purry, continued, "It’s wild (because) people who love my music, they call themselves Katy Cats. She doesn’t know anything about that, she doesn’t care about any of that, but for some reason the major word in her life is 'gato.' It feels like destiny."