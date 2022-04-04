Oops! Olivia Rodrigo drops and breaks one of her 3 Grammys

Olivia Rodrigo’s hands are not quite as smooth as her voice.

The “Good 4 U” hitmaker, who won three Grammys during Sunday’s ceremony, dropped one of the trophies backstage at the show while posing for the press.

Oops! Olivia Rodrigo reacts after dropping a Grammy Award backstage. David Becker / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Variety posted video of the moment, although Rodrigo is blocked by photographers snapping pictures of her. Despite that, you can hear the trophy hitting the ground and people in the room gasping.

“That’s all right,” someone said immediately afterward.

The stylish singer recovered to continue posing for photos.

It’s unclear exactly which Grammy took the spill.

Olivia Rodrigo isn't the only artist to drop a Grammy Award. Taylor Swift did the same thing at the 52nd edition of the show in 2010, backstage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Rodrigo won Grammys for best new artist, best pop vocal album for “Sour,” and best pop solo performance for her smash “Drivers License.”

Rodrigo can take heart knowing she is in good company. Taylor Swift, who received a co-writing credit on Rodrigo’s hit “Deja Vu,” also dropped a Grammy Award backstage after winning four trophies in 2010, including album of the year, best female country vocal performance, best country song and best country album.

Adele broke her trophy while celebrating her Grammy for album of the year in 2017. Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Interestingly, Rodrigo has been vocal about her admiration for Swift.

“I would just love to just be in a studio with Taylor,” she said in February 2021 while co-hosting Apple Music 1's “Travis Mills Show.” “I don’t even have to write with her. I just want to watch how she does it because I just think she’s such a genius.”

In 2017, Adele also broke her trophy onstage after winning album of the year for "25," leading some people to think she did it intentionally, since she glowingly spoke about "Lemonade," the Beyoncé album that many thought would win the award that year.