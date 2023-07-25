Offset appears to be promoting his new music with a bizarre nod to the past.

The rapper is featured with Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis in an unusual video posted on his Instagram page July 24 that seems to parody an infamous 1988 James Brown interview the soul singer did on CNN after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife, Adrienne Rodriguez.

In the clip, Offset wears a tan jacket, along with a neckerchief and orange-tinted sunglasses, as well as a wig to resemble what Brown looked like in his 1988 interview with Sonya Friedman.

“Your fans are saying that there’s a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife, Cardi B,” said Curtis, who took on Friedman’s role, while alluding to the rumors of trouble in the couple’s marriage.

Brown didn’t directly answer questions about his wife and chose to sing at various points, the same approach taken by Offset, who replied to Curtis with a long laugh, prompting her to comment that he’s probably not going to answer her question.

“There’s no problems,” he said.

“She seems upset, Offset,” Curtis said.

“I’m out on love,” he fired back, spoofing a line Brown used in his infamous interview.

“But you didn’t answer really my question, Offset,” she said.

He replied by singing, “Alone from night to night you’ll find me.”

“Let’s talk about some music,” he then said before the screen went black with the date “July 28th” written across it as the video ended.

Cardi B seemed impressed with the video.

“Lmaaaoooooooo....I can’t wait!!!” she wrote while sharing the clip on her Instagram story.

Some other pretty famous names were also amused by the homage to Brown’s infamous interview.

“Yoooooooooo!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣” Ludacris commented.

“🔥🔥 this a classic remake! 😂🤣,” Omarion wrote.

“😂😂😂😂 let’s goooooo,” Chloe Bailey wrote.

“He backkkkkkkkkk🔥,” Rich the Kid commented.