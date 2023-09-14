Justin Timberlake is just as excited about ‘N Sync’s reunion as the rest of the boyband’s devoted fans.

A day after Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick made the crowd go wild by appearing together at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, the group announced that they are releasing a song called “Better Place” on Sept. 29.

The song will be featured in the upcoming animated movie “Trolls Band Together.”

Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for MTV

Fans are anxiously anticipating the new track — the group’s first song in over 20 years — so Timberlake decided to give them a sneak peek of the group recording “Better Place” in a music studio.

The 42-year-old Grammy-winner uploaded a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram Sept. 14 that shows him explaining how the special project came about.

“So many stars aligned that that’s why I hit y’all. I was like, ‘Hey something came up,’” he tells the rest of the group.

He continues, “If we do this song, it’s a love letter to our fans. I would be honored to have the group on this song.”

“Who’s ready for a reunion?” one of the group members asks as the clip shows Timberlake producing the track while Chasez dances, Kirkpatrick records vocals, Bass claps along and Fatone belts his part in the recording studio.

All the guys seem to be joking around, having fun and jamming out to their song.

“It sounds like it’s finished!” Kirkpatrick says at the end of the video.

Bass chimes in and adds, “That’s the first ‘N Sync song finished in 23 years.”

Timberlake looks proud and tells the group he loves them. “That s— is epic, man,” he says before embracing Fatone.

In the caption, Timberlake reiterated how much he enjoyed teaming up with his “brothers” again.

“When the stars align… got my brothers back together in the studio to work on something fun and the energy was special. Better Place is coming 9/29 🙏🏻 LOVE Y’ALL,” he wrote.

The clip quickly reached over 1 million views. Fans expressed how happy they were to see the “Bye Bye Bye” singers together again in the comments.

“Literally trying to hold back tears in a public place so I don’t look crazy oh my God,” one person said.

Another commented, “Thank you. so, so much. please don’t let this be it.”

A third Instagram user seemed to speak for all ‘N Sync fans and wrote, “‘Who’s ready for a reunion?!’ tour….we’re ready for a reunion tour! This song would sound even better with some tour dates attached to it.”

As they wait to hear the entire song, fans can also listen to part of “Better Place” in the latest trailer for “Trolls Band Together,” which hits theaters Nov. 17.