Noah Kahan announces 'We'll All Be Here Forever' tour. What to know

Noah Kahan is staying in his "stick season" for another year.

After launching a tour tied to his breakthrough third studio album, "Stick Season," toward the end of 2022 — which he extended through the summer of 2023 — Kahan has announced dates for a second tour.

"This exceeds even my wildest childhood dreams, but you have made them all possible, so we are announcing another tour! I can’t hardly believe it," Kahan shared on Instagram Sept. 20.

His second tour, titled "We'll All Be Here Forever," brings 32 new dates and will mark his debut at major venues across the country, including the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York.

Celebrating the milestone, Kahan posted a photo of himself performing as a child on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Somebody tell him he’s gonna do it, somebody tell him he’s gonna play the garden," Kahan said.

The tour’s title comes from the name of his deluxe album, “Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever),” which premiered June 9 with seven new tracks.

Kahan made his debut in 2019 with the folk-pop album “Busyhead,” which he followed up with “I Was/I Am” in 2021. But his breakthrough came with “Stick Season,” achieving viral fame. Having teased the titular track since 2020 by playing the chorus on TikTok, fans were anxious for the full song — and eventually the album — to be released.

Riding the high of his success, Kahan promised the deluxe version of the album, but soon felt “lost” in fame and self-imposed pressure for another hit.

“I realized that I just had to stop putting so much pressure on myself and make whatever I could and not kill myself over it,” he previously told TODAY.com.

Kahan started touring his “Stick Season” album in 2022, with dates for his current trek lined up through Feb. 26, 2024, in Belgium. The "We'll All Be Here Forever" North America tour kicks off March 26, 2024, in Vancouver.

Noah Kahan achieved breakout success with "Stick Season" in 2022. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Here's what to know about the upcoming tour.

How to get tickets

Due to anticipated high demand, fans can register for an advanced registration presale code. Registration began Sept. 20 and is open until Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. PT. Presale tickets will be available for purchase with a code starting Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

Public on-sale is scheduled to start Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets are nontransferable, according to a notice on Kahan's social media, but can be submitted for resale through Ticketmaster's face value ticket exchange, which allows users to sell tickets at the price they were purchased.

Here are the "We'll All Be Here Forever" tour dates: