Olivia Rodrigo joined No Doubt on stage during their headlining Coachella performance in an outfit that paid homage to frontwoman Gwen Stefani and her band’s massive success in the 1990s and early 2000s.

No Doubt, who hadn’t performed together since 2015, reunited on Saturday, April 13, and brought their ska punk style to the Coachella Valley for a roaring set featuring some of their biggest hits.

Continuing a tradition from past headliners, No Doubt — consisting of Stefani, bassist Tony Kanal, drummer Adrian Young and guitarist Tom Dumont — decided to bring out a special guest halfway through their set, which included 16 songs and was streamed live.

“Ladies and gentleman, Olivia Rodrigo!” Stefani announced to the cheering crowd as the “Vampire” singer bounced onto the stage.

Rodrigo wore a white T-shirt that read “I heart ND” and paired it with low-rise pants — a major fashion trend in the late ‘90s and early 2000s. She completed her look with bright red lipstick that matched Stefani’s bold makeup.

Meanwhile, Stefani, Kanal, Young and Dumont rocked out in colorful plaid outfits.

Rodrigo and Stefani sang the band’s 2000 song “Bathwater” in multiple videos shared on social media. The two jumped around while belting out the lyrics.

“Hey Olivia Rodrigo, what do good girls like me and you always want?” Stefani asked in the middle of the song.

The “Drivers License” singer replied, “The bad boys!”

At the end of the song, the two hugged and ran off the stage together.

“OLIVIA RODRIGO AND NO DOUBT PERFORMING BATH WATER IS SO ICONIC,” one fan cheered on X.

Rodrigo’s official fan account tweeted, “no doubt, we are obsessed with this coachella surprise!!!”

Rodrigo has shared in multiple interviews how Stefani and No Doubt influenced her style and sound. In a 2023 interview with Vogue, she said she grew up listening to No Doubt, The White Stripes, Mötley Crüe and Weezer.

She also gushed about Stefani when interviewed for a recent Nylon profile on the “Hollaback Girl” singer. She recalled being 15 years old when she heard No Doubt’s album “Return of Saturn,” which was released in 2000, for the first time.

“Gwen’s ability to evolve and explore different styles of music, songwriting, and aesthetic while still remaining true to herself is incredibly inspiring,” Rodrigo told the magazine via email.

She added, “To me, she’s a prime example of an artist who defies stereotypes and preconceived boundaries and just makes stuff that she thinks is cool. If that’s not a true artist, I don’t know what is.”

Rodrigo applauded Stefani’s honest and vulnerable lyrics that would range from feelings about a crush to dreams of starting a family.

“There’s so much heart in every word she says, and every song feels like it’s ripped from the diary of the coolest girl you know,” Rodrigo said.

In addition to her time in No Doubt, Stefani launched a solo career in 2004 that spawned earworms like “The Sweet Escape,” “Rich Girl,” and “Cool.”

Although it has been nearly a decade since No Doubt shared the stage together, they haven’t released new music since their sixth studio album, “Push and Shove,” arrived in 2012. But, the group didn’t play any songs from their most recent album at Coachella and instead opted to perform earlier hits like “It’s My Life,” “Hey Baby,” “Underneath It All,” “Just a Girl” and “Don’t Speak.”

No Doubt will return for another electric performance during week two of Coachella 2024. Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat were also tapped to headline this year’s festival.