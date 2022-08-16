Nipsey Hussle left his mark on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Monday, the late artist was honored with a posthumous star on Hollywood Boulevard on what would have been his 37th birthday. The celebration was attended by Hussle’s family and girlfriend, Lauren London.

London, who shared 5-year-old son Kross with the late rapper, was the first speaker at the ceremony.

London speaks onstage as her late boyfriend is posthumously honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

“I think I speak for the entire city of L.A. when I say that we’ve always known Hussle was destined for greatness,” London said. “This moment only amplifies that for us. Nip would’ve been honored by this moment.”

The actor added that the artist would have wanted people to remember that “you can’t get to what’s possible, unless you commit to moving forward” and to not forget where you come from. London added that he will “forever live in our hearts” and that “the marathon continues,” referencing his 2010 mixtape.

Following the ceremony, London posted a photo on Instagram of her late boyfriend, writing, “From 60th St to a Star on Hollywood. Happy Heavenly Birthday Hussle Man. Love You Beyond.”

A photo of Nipsey Hussle is displayed next to his newly awarded star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was honored posthumously with the star on Aug. 15, 2022. Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Hussle’s sister, Samantha Smith, then took the stage and reflected on the “bittersweet” moment.

“Nip the Great, look at who you are, look at what you did. I’m in awe but I’m not surprised,” Smith said. “You’ve been a star in my eyes, the family’s eyes, God’s eyes, far before the accolades caught up. You’ve affected the lives of so many in the realist ways … the realist ways, the realist ways. You’ve been a pillar in our family, in the community.”

She added that from day one, she’s always been so “amazed and impressed at the example that you’ve set.” Smith spoke about his leadership and the impact he left, before wishing him the “happiest birthday” and congratulating him on his latest accolade.

Nipsey Hussle's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Hussle’s father, Dawit Asghedom, and his grandmother, Margaret Boutte, also spoke at the ceremony, touching on how Hussle was taken too soon and his legacy.

“Nipsey was the love of my life, always very respectful. I miss him, but I look at his picture and remember all the wonderful times we had together,” Boutte shared, before unveiling the star along with her family.

Big Boi, former NBA star Isaiah Thomas, artists Roddy Ricch and YG, as well as basketball player Russell Westbrook were also in attendance. Hussle’s daughter, Emani, was also in attendance.

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, died on March 31 after being fatally shot outside the Los Angeles store he co-owned, The Marathon Clothing. He was 33.

Last month, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Eric Holder was convicted of killing Hussle and wounding two others in South Los Angeles three years ago, according to a press release. Holder was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder, two counts each of attempted voluntary manslaughter and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. His sentencing is set for Sept. 15.

“Nipsey Hussle was a beloved member of our community. He showed a commitment to improving schools within his neighborhood and investing in underserved communities,” Gascón said in a statement on July 6. “He also used his platform to advocate for gang violence prevention and to ensure we create thriving communities that will continue to inspire our work.”

Adding, “Today we secured accountability for the loss of his life and will continue to work alongside so many others to realize a brighter future. We know there is no way to replace what was taken from his family, friends and fans who loved him but we pray this verdict will move them one step closer to finding peace.”