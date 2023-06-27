Nicole Scherzinger announces engagement to Thom Evans — see the pics

Nicole Scherzinger is engaged to former rugby star Thom Evans.

The "Masked Singer" panelist announced the news June 27 on Instagram. "I said yes," she wrote, adding a diamond ring emoji, next to photos of Evans popping the question during a romantic beachside proposal.

Scherzinger's famous friends popped into the comments of her post to congratulate the couple, who have been dating for several years.

"Congrats Nicole!" wrote actor Rebel Wilson.

"Congrats to you both! This is awesome!" wrote comedian Dane Cook.

Scherzinger's colleagues at "The Masked Singer" also sent their congratulations. "Your happiness is our happiness!!! Congrats from #TheMaskedSinger fam," wrote the show's official Instagram page.

Evans celebrated the milestone by posting the proposal photos on his own Instagram page, too. "My Ever After," he captioned them, adding heart and diamond ring emoji.

Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger, seen here in 2022, are engaged after several years of dating. Stefania D'Alessandro / WireImage

Scherzinger and Evans met in 2019 while shooting a celebrity version of "The X Factor," which featured the former Pussycat Dolls singer as a judge, according to the U.K.'s Evening Standard. Evans was competing in the series as a member of the band Try Star.

The couple frequently share photos of themselves together on Instagram.

On Feb. 14, 2022, Evans posted two selfies that showed him and Scherzinger posing in front of a garden full of flowers in honor of Valentine's Day.

In his caption, the athlete wrote, "I am so happy to have you in my life @nicolescherzinger. Happy Valentine’s Day my love."