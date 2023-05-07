Nicole Scherzinger sings a Disney classic during her ‘princess’ moment at coronation concert

Nicole Scherzinger surprised viewers of King Charles III's coronation concert by performing a cover of a classic Disney track instead of one of her pop hits.

The Pussycat Dolls star gave a soulful rendition of "Reflection," originally sung by Lea Salonga for the 1998 animated Disney film, "Mulan."

Scherzinger was accompanied by pianist Lang Lang for the moving performance, per the BBC, wearing a blue gown that matched the lights of Windsor Castle in the background.

Nicole Scherzinger's "princess" moment. LEON NEAL / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Ahead of her performance at the concert, the "Buttons" singer teased several potential outfits that she might wear, ranging from a mustard yellow silhouette dress to a one-shoulder flowing white gown.

"Feeling like an absolute princess at my fitting for the King's #CoronationConcert this weekend," she captioned her post from the fitting.

In the end, she opted for the blue velvet number, which featured a sheer patterned cut-out along her torso.

In addition to Scherzinger's "princess" moment, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and Take That headlined the concert.

Towards the show's finale, Perry (after finding her seat at the coronation ceremony Saturday) performed her 2013 hit "Roar" in a gold flowing gown while drone lights brightened the sky overhead.

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8, attended the event with their parents William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, and lit up the royal box with their bright laughs and animated expressions.

The concert was part of a packed weekend of events celebrating the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort. Charles and Camilla were formally crowned with their new roles in a religious ceremony at Westminster Abbey May 6.

After they processed back to Buckingham Palace, they appeared on the palace balcony and greeted the gathered crowds.

The coronation's scheduled weekend festivities are set to end May 8 with the United Kingdom's official bank holiday.