Celebs and fans are loving Nicole Kidman’s latest duet: 'She’s coming for that EGOT'

Just a quick reminder that Nicole Kidman has the voice of an angel!

The “Being the Ricardos” star, 55, showed off her singing skills on Instagram, sharing a clip from her new duet with Welsh actor and singer Luke Evans.

The pair performed a powerful cover of “Say Something” from Evans’ upcoming album, “A Song For You," which will be released Nov. 4.

The song was originally recorded by A Great Big World’s Ian Axel for his 2011 solo album, “This Is the New Year.”

“The song is so moving and beautiful to sing,” Evans wrote on Instagram, sharing the same video clip. “It was an absolute joy to finally hear Nicole’s, and my voice, together on this incredibly emotive track. Thank you again, Nicole, for saying yes to recording with me…!”

Fans — including several of Kidman's celebrity friends — were in love with the pair’s emotional take on the melancholy ballad.

“This is so beautiful nice!!” Kidman’s close friend, actor Naomi Watts, commented on Kidman's Instagram page.

“West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose also chimed in with multiple raising hand emoji and the message, “Sing beauty!”

Fans also couldn’t get enough of Kidman’s latest musical venture.

“it’s time for nicole kidman to get her grammy!!” one fan wrote.

“Oh she’s coming for that EGOT,” another person said, referring to the nickname for a performer who has earned an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony Award.

Kidman is halfway there so far, with one Oscar and two Primetime Emmys under her belt (not to mention six Golden Globes, a BAFTA and countless other honors).

This is not the first time Kidman has flexed her musical talents. In December 2020, she joined her husband, country star Keith Urban, for a holiday duet meant to lift people’s spirits during pandemic lockdowns.

She also performed a sweet duet with Urban in 2019 of Elton John’s “Your Song,” with her husband singing at the piano and Kidman providing additional vocals.

And of course, Kidman showed off her singing chops in 2001’s “Moulin Rouge!” in her unforgettable duets with Ewan McGregor, performing now-classic songs including “Come What May” and “One Day I’ll Fly Away.”