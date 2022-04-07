Nicki Minaj sings ‘Someone Like You,’ does Adele impression on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Nicki Minaj is known for her sick rapping skills, but she just showed off a softer side of her vocal range.

The musician took part in "Carpool Karaoke" this week during an episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden," and she started talking about another vocal powerhouse: Adele.

It all began when Corden asked Minaj why she was speaking in a British accent during their chat. "It’s motivational speaking for the world to see," she joked.

"You know, you just sound like Adele," Corden replied.

When the talk show host started belting out Adele’s hit “Someone Like You,” Minaj followed his lead and gave it her best shot. And the impromptu cover was pretty fabulous.

The 39-year-old rapper also commented on why Adele is so captivating.

“She just has that thing, you know what I mean? But it’s different because you know, she’s singing these sad songs. So you don’t expect it from her,” Minaj said.

Corden asked for Minaj's best impersonation of the singer, and she was happy to oblige, pretending to be Adele after her recent appearance at an NBC All-star game.

“I go viral for basically anything, do you know what I mean? I sit down at the basketball game, right? I don’t look at the camera,” Minaj said in her British accent, referencing a surprise appearance Adele made at a Lakers game. “People pay for these sort of viral moments.”

Nicki Minaj's "Carpool Karaoke" segment was thoroughly entertaining. Terence Patrick / CBS

It seems like the admiration between Minaj and Adele is mutual: The British singer also covered one of the rapper’s songs during her 2016 appearance on “Carpool Karaoke.”

“Have you seen her version of your rap (in the song) ‘Monster?’” Corden asked.

“I just loved it, I mean she made me so so happy. She embodied, she embodies Nicki Minaj,” Minaj replied.

The 39-year-old and Corden then broke into the rap and a split screen video of Minaj and Adele rapping suddenly appeared.

This isn’t the first time that Minaj and Corden have expressed their love for Adele. In February, the rapper did another impersonation of the singer during an appearance on the talk show.

