Is the new ‘Trolls’ movie teasing an ‘N Sync reunion?

‘N Sync is dropping a lot of hints that the band might be getting back together — or at least that's what some fans think.

It all started when onlookers noticed there was an *NSYNC logo plastered on posters outside promoting the new "Trolls Band Together" movie.

According to one Twitter user, these posters were spotted around LA, and if you scan the QR code provided on the artwork, you'll see that it'll take you to a website promoting the children's movie, which is set to be released on Nov. 17.

On the website, fans could hear a whistling tune if they clicked the "play" button.

In "Trolls Band Together," Justin Timberlake, who was a part of ‘N Sync with singers Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone, will be reprising his role as Branch.

The film's trailer shows that there will be a storyline about a boy band called “Brozone.”

In the clip, the group makes a nod to Backstreet Boys' iconic 1997 song "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" and sings, "Brozone's back, alright!"

Then in another scene, Floyd, who is voiced by Troye Sivan says, "Branch, we’re out of sync. We’ve gone from boys to men, and now there’s only one direction for us to go: to the back streets.”

In February, Bass also got fans excited about a potential ‘N Sync reunion when he talked to Billboard about the possibility of his bandmates getting back together.

“Never say never,” Bass said. “I mean, who knew we were going to be doing Coachella a few years ago? I think it just has to be the right time; we all have to be inspired in the moment. But I do think the world needs something again from ‘N Sync."

"I always feel bad that there was no ending, because we didn’t have a final show, we didn’t have a final tour, because we didn’t know it was the final days," he continued, referring to when the band had split up in 2002. "I think we owe it to the fans to give them something at some point. I just hope it’s before I’m 80 years old."