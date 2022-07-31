Ne-Yo's wife slams singer in scathing post: 'To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane'

Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal Smith, has accused the singer of being unfaithful for eight years, wishing him "nothing but the best" in a scathing social media post shared Saturday night.

Smith, 35, who has been married to Ne-Yo, 42, for six years, detailed the cheating allegations in a pointed Instagram post captioned, "God bless 🤍."

"8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected...every last one of them!" she wrote.

Ne-Yo, who "liked" her post, responded on Twitter, saying he and his family will work through the "challenges" privately.

Ne-Yo, Crystal Renay and their daughter Isabella Rose visit Disneyland Park on July 22, 2021, in Anaheim, California. Handout / Disneyland Resorts via Getty Ima

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time," he wrote online.

The two have "3 beautiful children together," she notes in the post, though she claims to have gained "nothing else but wasted years and heartbreak" in their marriage. Smith also suggests she can no longer stay in the relationship.

"To say I'm heartbroken is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane," Smith wrote on Instagram.

She went on to say that she "is not a victim" and asked that people stop sending her videos and information concerning her husband's alleged infidelity as it is "no longer my concern."

"I'm choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can't love you the way you deserve then it's up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best," Smith added.

The post comes three months after she and Ne-Yo renewed their wedding vows, according to E!, and following a breakup in 2020.

In May, Ne-Yo told the publication that he and Smith were “considering divorce” while quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic, but the two emerged stronger than ever.

“As a human being, it’s just real difficult, especially with somebody that you love and you care for. You care about how they feel,” he said. “So, to tell them something about themself that they may not enjoy, it’s hard to do that, on top of it being hard to hear about yourself.”