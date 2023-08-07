Ne-Yo is walking back on comments he made about gender identity and allowing children decide they want to be transgender in an interview released Aug. 5, 2023.

Ne-Yo initially raised eyebrows during an interview over the weekend with Gloria Velez on VladTV in which he said he has no problem with the LGBTQ+ community but questioned gender identity.

“I just personally come from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman and there wasn’t but two genders, and that’s just how I rocked,” he said.

“Now you could identify as a goldfish, if you feel like. I don’t care. That ain’t my business. It becomes my business when you try to make me play the game with you. I’m not going to call you a goldfish. But if you want to be a goldfish, you go be a goldfish. We live in a weird time.”

Ne-Yo, who has seven children, also spoke about what he's seen as a change over the years in regards to how parents raise their kids.

“I feel like parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is. It’s like OK, if your little boy comes to you and says, ‘Daddy, I want to be a girl’ and you just let him rock with that? He’s 5,” he said.

“If you let this 5-year-old boy decide to eat candy all day, he’s going to do that. When did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, let a 6-year-old, let a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision for themself? When did that happen? I don’t understand that.”

“He can’t drive a car yet, but he can decide his sex?” he added.

Ne-Yo doubled down on his remarks on Aug. 5 in the comments section of a post by Hollywood Unlocked.

“1st and foremost, I CONDEMN NO ONE. Who am I to condemn anybody? Your life, your kids, your choice. I was asked a question and I answered it. My opinion is mine,” he wrote. “I’m not asking anybody to agree with me nor am I telling you what you can and cannot do with your children. I stated my opinion on a matter and that’s that.

“Why should I care if my opinion upsets you when you don’t care if yours upsets anyone? Opinions aren’t special. We all have one. People voice them regularly whether they’re asked or not. I was actually asked mine.

“Agreeing to disagree is not a declaration of war. Y’all do whatever the hell y’all want to. But my feelings on the matter are mine. Same way yours are yours. Meanwhile, I love everybody. Don’t agree with some of y’all’s ideals….but love you no less.”

People were swift to take sides on social media following his comments.

"Imma need Ne-Yo to sit this discussion out," wrote one person on Twitter while others criticized his comments on families, citing his alleged infidelity when married to Crystal Smith. (Ne-Yo released the following statement regarding the allegations at the time: “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”)

On Aug. 6, the 43-year-old singer tweeted out his apologies along with his desire to educate himself on gender identity.

“After much reflection, I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity,” he wrote.

“I’ve always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community, so I understand how my comments could’ve been interpreted as insensitive and offensive.”

The Grammy winner said he hopes to learn more about the subject, while evolving in his own right.

“Gender identity is nuanced and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic, so I can approach future conversations with more empathy,” he wrote. “At the end of the day, I lead with love and support everyone’s freedom of expression and pursuit of happiness.”