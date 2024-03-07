Singer Natti Natasha is ready for a fresh start — and she's not looking back.

Exuding elegance and showing off some sultry dance moves, Natti is baring it all in the music video for her latest single “Otro Caption” (“Another Caption”) — and TODAY.com is premiering the visual exclusively.

Directed by Marlon Peña, the video shows Natti singing about moving on after a breakup...despite her ex dedicating “another caption” on social media to their former relationship.

“Tú sabes que Aries no mezcla con Piscis, no me prometas la luna si no la vas a bajar/Hace tiempo que tus besos me dejaron de gustar/Que me superaste y me vuelves a buscar,” she sings. The lyrics translate to: “You know that an Aries doesn't mix with a Pisces, don't promise me the moon if you're not going to lower it/I stopped enjoying your kisses a long time ago/You got over me and you look for me again."

Natti, born Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista, has been captivating audiences with her mix of reggaeton beats, pop-tinged melodies and harmonies. The singer rose to fame in the late 2010’s after collaborating with Ozuna on “Criminal” and the release of her debut album “ilumiNATTI” in 2019. The singer, and mother to daughter Vida, has proven that no genre is out of reach for her, giving her fans a taste of reggaeton, pop, Latin trap, as well as bachata and merengue.

In the new visual for “Otro Caption,” she is seen on a luxurious yacht and car wearing an array of sexy and sophisticated looks. She and group of dancers also show off choreography to the song’s dynamic beats.

“Otro Caption” is the latest single from Natti's 2023 album “Nasty Singles.” Peña has previously worked with Natti on “Ram Pam Pam,” her single with Becky G.

The director calls Natti “incredibly talented” and a “consummate professional.”

“Her commitment to perfecting every aspect of her craft shines through in every frame of ‘Otro Caption,’” he said in a statement. “Working with her was an absolute pleasure, and I believe fans will be blown away by the final product.”

Natti's latest release comes on the heels of the merengue-inspired performance of her song “Ya No Te Extraño” at the 2024 Premio Lo Nuestro. The song peaked at No. 1 in Puerto Rico and reached No. 12 on the Latin Airplay Billboard chart.