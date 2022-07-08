IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Natalie Imbruglia joins Olivia Rodrigo for a surprise duet of ‘Torn’

It's been 25 years since the song conquered the world, but the duo made it feel as fresh as ever.
Olivia Rodrigo, left, performs on the Other Stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England.  Natalie Imbruglia, right, performs at Mighty Hoopla at Brockwell Park on June 3, 2022 in London.
Olivia Rodrigo, left, performs on the Other Stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England.  Natalie Imbruglia, right, performs at Mighty Hoopla at Brockwell Park on June 3, 2022 in London. Redferns via Getty Images
By Drew Weisholtz

Fans are not “Torn” about this duet.

Natalie Imbruglia joined Olivia Rodrigo onstage during a concert Wednesday at London’s Eventim Apollo to help Rodrigo cover her 1997 smash, “Torn.” The duet came days after Rodrigo was caught on camera singing the hit at a London bar.

“Love you! Thank you @oliviarodrigo,” Imbruglia wrote on a clip of the performance that she shared on Instagram.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the pair.

“Two generations of TALENT!!” one person commented. “Olivia is so sweet. So happy you girls reunited to sing this amazing song.”

“What a incredible duet! The energy is amazing,” someone else gushed. “Wish I could have been there. So proud to follow you since 97 and see you as an inspiration to new artists as your music was an inspiration for us fans all these years too.”

“Iconic!!” another person wrote. “Nat + Oliva = Perfection.”

“This is amazing,” someone else wrote.

“Torn,” from Imbruglia’s debut album, “Left of the Middle,” was a massive hit. The track is a cover of an early ‘90s song by Danish artist Lis  Sørensen that had been covered a few more times before Imbruglia got to it.

The song earned her a Grammy nomination for best female pop vocal performance. She would also score nominations for best pop vocal album and best new artist.

