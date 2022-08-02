Naomi Judd left daughters Ashley and Wynonna Judd out of her will

Two notable names were absent from Naomi Judd's final will and testament: her daughters Ashley and Wynonna Judd.

The late country singer appointed her husband, Larry Strickland, as executor of her estate, according to a copy of the will and testament obtained by NBC News. Judd and Strickland had been married for 33 years at the time of her death.

Judd granted "full authority and discretion" over any property left in her estate to Strickland, and added he will not need the "approval of any court" or beneficiary to deal with the assets, according to the will.

If for any reason Strickland is unable to serve as executor, Judd named her husband's brother, Reginald Strickland, and Wiatr & Associates President Daniel Kris Wiatr as the estate’s co-executors.

Representatives for Judd's estate, Ashley and Wynonna Judd did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News.

Judd prepared the will on Nov. 20, 2017. Two witnesses, Melissa Sitzler and Abigail Muelder, signed a sworn affidavit that Judd was of "sound mind, memory and understanding, and not under any restraint or in any respect incompetent to make a Last Will and Testament."

Naomi Judd died by suicide at age 76 on April 30, nearly five years after she prepared her will and one day before the Judds, the top-selling country music duo she performed in alongside her daughter Wynonna, were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Ashley and Wynonna tearfully accepted the award on behalf of the Judds, and honored their mother in their acceptance speech.

"My mama loved you so much, and she appreciated your love for her and I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today," Ashley Judd said. "Your esteem for her and regard for her really penetrated her heart, and it was your affection for her that did keep her going in these last few years."

In a statement sharing their mother's death, Ashley and Wynonna said they lost their "beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness."

Judd had openly shared her struggles with mental illness over the years. She told TODAY in 2017 she first experienced severe depression in 2011.

"I didn’t get off my couch for two years," she told Savannah Guthrie at the time. "I was so depressed that I couldn’t move. I wouldn’t even brush my teeth. I wouldn’t get out of my pjs."

"My husband and my girlfriends and Ashley would come over and I would just go upstairs and lock the door to my bedroom," she continued. "You become immobilized."

