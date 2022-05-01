Loretta Lynn, Tanya Tucker and more share tributes to 'legend' Naomi Judd

Naomi Judd, the matriarch of The Judds, died on Saturday, April 30 at 76.

Across social media, fellow musicians and celebrities mourned the loss of the country legend, sharing heartwarming tributes to honor her lasting legacy.

“I’m just heartbroken over the loss of @TheNaomiJudd,” Loretta Lynn tweeted on Saturday. “My fellow Kentucky girl, my friend, and an amazing singer. There are no words. Please pray for Wynonna, Ashley, Larry, and grandchildren. Heartbroken. Sending all my love.”

Tanya Tucker penned a message on Twitter addressed to Judd’s two daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, alongside a photo posing with the late singer, writing, “I’m so very sorry for my friend @Wynonna. I’m praying her and @AshleyJudd can survive THIS.”

“The biggest hurdle they will ever have,” she added. “My prayers and thoughts go out to the entire @TheNaomiJudd family! It brings tears to my heart. Rest easy angel!”

Carrie Underwood shared her own condolences for the Judd family in a tweet, writing, “Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today…”

Maren Morris reflected on a touching moment at the 2022 CMT Awards last month when the mother-daughter duo reunited to perform “Love Can Build a Bridge,” which marked the first time that Judd and her eldest daughter sang together on television in over two decades.

“Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd,” Maren Morris tweeted. “Honored to have witnessed 'Love Can Build a Bridge' just a few short weeks ago.”

Trisha Yearwood took a moment to call out Judd’s impact on country music in her sweet tribute, writing in part, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of Naomi Judd.”

“My heart goes out to her family during this extremely difficult time,” she added. “Country music will never be the same. Love one another.”

Hoda Kotb shared a message honoring the life and legacy of Judd on Twitter, recalling her own interactions with Judd during segments on TODAY.

“So saddened by this news,” Hoda wrote. “@kathielgifford and i treasured the moments we shared with her on our show. One of a kind.”

On the eve of the Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Wynonna and Ashley confirmed their mother’s death in a statement with TODAY, though her exact cause of death has not been revealed.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy," the statement said. "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Last month, The Judds announced that they would be hitting the road later this year in a 10-day arena tour, set to kick-off in Grand Rapids, Michigan on September 30.

The group's induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, May 1 will still take place. Wynonna is expected to attend to the event in her mother’s honor.

