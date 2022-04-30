Naomi Judd, country icon and matriarch of The Judds, dies at 76

One day before she was to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Naomi Judd has died. She was 76 years old.

Her daughters, Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd, shared a statement with TODAY confirming her death.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement said. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

An exact cause of death was not shared.

Selling more than 20 million album, The Judds — comprised of mother daughter duo Naomi and Wynonna — are often celebrated for a rarely-interrupted stretch of 14 number one hits when every single of theirs released by RCA landed in the Billboard Top 10 over three decades.

Together, The Judds have 16 gold, platinum, and multi-platinum albums and long form videos, led by two time platinum albums “Why Not Me” and “The Judds Greatest Hits.”

Some of The Judds' greatest hits include “Love Can Build a Bridge” in 1990, “Mama He’s Crazy” in 1984, “Why Not Me” in 1984,“Turn It Loose” in 1988, and “Girls Night Out” in 1985.

Just a few weeks ago, The Judds announced a 10-date arena tour that was to kick off on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Martina McBride was to join as a special guest on select dates.

“The fans have always been my family of choice. I love them dearly, so I’m chompin’ at the bit to belt out our hits and reconnect with them once again. The cherry on top is singing with my beloved, wild and extremely talented daughter… the best singer of any genre, Wynonna! She asked me if I was still going to twist, twirl and crack jokes. I answered, 'Heck yeah! I’m too old to grow up now!'" Naomi said in a statement.

On TODAY in 2017, Naomi opened up about her struggle with depression.

“I didn’t get off my couch for two years,” she revealed. “I was so depressed that I couldn’t move ... My husband (Larry Strickland) and my girlfriends and Ashley would come over and I would just go upstairs and lock the door to my bedroom ... You become immobilized.”

"That’s how bad it can get,” she added. “It’s hard to describe. You go down in this deep, dark hole of depression and you don’t think that there’s another minute.’”