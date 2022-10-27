Attention: Harry Styles has a full-fledged squid body in his new music video

The music video for Harry Styles' hit song "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" dropped Thursday, Oct. 27 — and fans. are. freaking. out. But not just over Styles' upbeat song, or a new music video for "Harry's House," or a new outfit.

Not only is Styles sporting a full-on beard for this video, but there's an even weirder detail: Styles is a SQUID. OK, well maybe not a full squid. He's half human, too, like a mermaid. (Mer-squid?)

Earlier this week, Styles released a teaser trailer for the video, touting promotion for a fictional sushi restaurant called Gill's Lounge. You can even go to the website for Gill's Lounge, where you're greeted by a site front that appears as though it may actually be a real sushi restaurant (it's not though, sorry).

When first entering the site, you're greeted by the teaser, titled, "Welcome to Gill's Lounge - MFASR." When fans saw this, they immediately knew what was coming. What NO ONE (and we really mean no one) saw coming was the full-on beard Styles is sporting in the video.

In the music video itself, we see pure chaos — Harry Styles rolling around in his squid tale. Shrimps playing instruments. Styles slapping someone with his tentacles. A lot going on!

Styles spoke with NPR about the meaning behind the song "Music for a Sushi Restaurant."

"I was in a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles with my producer and one of our songs came on from the last album," he said. "I was like, 'This is really strange music for a sushi restaurant.' And then I was like — that would be a really fun album title, but then as the song started being made I kind of just set on 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant.'"