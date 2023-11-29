Taylor Swift reacts to being the most-streamed artist on Spotify in 2023

Taylor Swift might truly be a mastermind.

On the heels of her "1989" re-release and her "Eras Tour" concluding for the year, Spotify announced Nov. 29 that Swift was the 2023's Global Top Artist.

Translation? With 26.1 billion streams, Swift was the most-streamed artist on the streaming platform in 2023. Following Swift were Bad Bunny, the Weeknd, Drake and Peso Pluma.

Swift was second to Bad Bunny for the past two years, who maintained a three-year streak from 2020 to 2022. Previous most-streamed artists in the past decade also include Drake, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Rihanna.

"Wildest Dreams come true… Congratulations Taylor Swift on Global Top Artist," Spotify captioned the announcement, referencing her popular 2014 song.

MTV commented on the post, "2023 (Taylor's Version)."

Another wrote, "MOTHER IS MOTHERING."

The international pop icon reacted to the big news on social media in shock, writing, "Um ok this is unreal??"

"I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me," Swift wrote ahead of her Dec. 13 birthday. "We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious."

As a "thank you" to fans, Swift surprised her base by releasing the track "You're Losing Me (From The Vault)," which hasn't previously been available on streaming services.

"You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now," she wrote with a kiss emoji.

The "vault song" is from "Midnight," meaning it is one of the tracks that didn't make the original release but was created in the same writing session. Fans have theorized that "You're Losing Me" is a breakup song inspired by her reported split from ex Joe Alwyn.

The announcement of Swift's streaming dominance came the same day that users could access their Spotify Wrapped, a recap of their annual listening habits.

Naturally, Swift was many listeners' top artist of 2023. The "Anti-Hero" singer recorded a special video thanking her devoted fans.

"Oh hi!" Swift said in the video, dressed in one of her iconic sparkly costumes from the "Eras Tour." "This is a special message from me to you — basically a thank you note, honestly. It looks like you listened to a lot of my music this year. Doesn't matter which era you were listening to, I'm very, very grateful to be on your Spotify Wrapped."