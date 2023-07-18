Miranda Lambert calls out fans for taking a photo during her concert

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Miranda Lambert wasn't happy when some concertgoers decided to take a photo during her show.

In a viral TikTok posted on July 16, the country singer is seen performing her song “Tin Man” during her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency at Planet Hollywood when she calls out fans for taking a photo.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second,” she said in the clip shared by RedNeckInVegas. “These girls are worried about a selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit. I don’t like it at all. You’re here to hear some country music tonight, I’m singing some country d--- music.”

She then proceeded to tell the people to sit down and motioned them to take a seat with her hands.

Lambert continued with the song, but some fans were upset. Captured in the video is one person getting up and telling their group, “Let’s go. Come on. We don’t do that to fans.”

The comments section was just as critical with one person writing, “Imagine it was their favorite song and they were taking a video and were excited.”

“I love Miranda but what?!” another commented, while one person added, “She could have finished her song and just said some blanket statement like ‘let’s try to be in the moment and stay off our phones’ if she felt like.”

One person even praised the people who left, writing, “I love that lady walking out saying “you don’t do that to fans.”

TODAY.com reached out to Lambert for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

As for the group that got called out by Lambert, Adela Calin told NBC News that she is “appalled” after the incident. (NBC News and TODAY.com are part of the NBC Universal family.)

“It was 30 seconds at most,” Calin, who was seated close to the stage, told the outlet. “We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down.”

“It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place,” she said. “... I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture.”

Calin said that they were taking the photos towards the end of the show.

She would later post the group photos on her Instagram, captioning one, “These are the 2 pictures we were talking when Miranda Lambert stopped her concert and told us to sit down and not take selfies.”