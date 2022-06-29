Miranda Lambert praises husband Brendan McLoughlin: ‘He loves me for me’

Miranda Lambert is enjoying life with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert, 38, married the 30-year-old New York police officer in Jan. 2019, following a whirlwind romance.

The country music star opened up about their “happy” life together in an interview published Wednesday in People.

“I want to be open about how happy we are,” she said. “I just don’t give two s---s about people’s opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I’m being me."

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin in 2022. Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

Lambert and McLoughlin split their time between Lambert's farm in Nashville and a New York apartment. McLoughlin, who retired from the NYPD in 2020, has a three-year-old son from a previous relationship who lives in the city.

Recently, Lambert posted pictures of their pastoral lifestyle. "He jumped right into this lifestyle — there’s a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh," she continued.

In addition to moving to Tennessee, McLoughlin joined in on Lambert's musical career by starring in her music video "Tequila Does" in August 2021.

This is Lambert's second marriage. She was married to fellow country singer Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015. She called the divorce a "really hard time in (her) life" while in tour in 2020.

According to her People interview, Lambert has found a partner who loves and supports her.

“It’s nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you. He loves me for me. It’s a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life," she said.

Lambert also spoke about the timing of her relationship with McLoughlin. Eight years ago she started to reevaluate her life, introspection prompted by her 30th birthday.

"When you get broken down pretty good, you look at the mirror and you go, ‘I have to spend some time with me, learn who I am and what I want,'" Lambert explained. "I got to a really good place with myself. Then I met my husband.”

In February 2019, Lambert announced her marriage with a photo and caption on Instagram. " I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin (sic) for loving me for.... me," Lambert wrote.

Lambert's mother, Beverly June Lambert, has also noticed how happy Lambert is with her new son-in-law.

“One look at her tells that story,” Beverly June told People. “She is comfortable and confident, and it shows. Brendan is a good example of a partner. He walks beside her, not beneath or above her. Navigating a new marriage, a pandemic, touring, career changes, family health crises, etc. isn’t easy. But there they are just killin’ it.”

Lambert added, “Finding happiness and being at peace with yourself, it’s a long journey, but I’ve really gotten to a great place."